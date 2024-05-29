Rivals Rankings Week: Ten biggest risers in the Rivals250

The updated 2025 Rivals250 is out and there were dozens of big movers. Take a closer look at the 10 biggest risers in the latest Rivals250.

*****

*****

Moved up: 201 spots

We’ve been high on Ross since February when he first received his four-star rating and our confidence in him has grown this spring. The LSU commit has verified 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash and ran the 100m in 10.36-seconds. Both are elite times for a prospect his size.

Ross has shined in the camp and 7-on-7 setting this offseason, showing off his skills in coverage and ability to close while the ball is in the air. His 6-foot-3 wingspan and impressive leaping ability help him bait quarterbacks into bad throws on a consistent basis. Ross has a safety background but is expected to grow into a linebacker as he physically matures.

*****

Moved up: 194 spots

Russell seems to get more impressive with each evaluation. The national analyst team has seen him perform multiple times this offseason and he’s raised the bar each time. The 6-foot-3 quarterback for powerhouse Duncanville High School in Texas filled up the stat sheet last season, throwing for 3,267 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his passes. Russell added 304 rushing yards but that low total isn’t indicative of how impressive he is an athlete. He is part of Duncanville’s elite 4x400m team and has reportedly been running the 400m in 48-seconds.

Russell has a natural throwing motion and, for the most part, makes quick decisions with the ball. He isn’t afraid to push the ball down the field or buy time for his receivers to pop open.

Currently committed to SMU, Russell has already taken an official visit to Ole Miss and is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama this weekend. The Crimson Tide could flip him this weekend but Florida is supposed to get an official visit this summer.

Oregon is in the mix and a potential offer from Texas could really shake things up.

*****

Moved up: Black is new to the Rivals250

Black has made major strides since this time last year. The Notre Dame commit is every bit the 6-foot-7 he is listed and has a very solid build. Black displayed surprising quickness for a player who is nearly 300-pounds. Not only does Black move with quickness, he can really pack a punch and that bodes well for him at the next level.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Black play fairly early in his college career. His frame will continue to mature as he gets older but that quickness and technique are already very impressive for this stage of his career.

*****

Moved up: Zollers is new to the Rivals250

Multiple in-person evaluations of Zollers this offseason has led to his debut in the Rivals250 at No. 70 overall. The Missouri quarterback commit has a big-time arm that’s powerful enough to fire the ball through driving rain. Zollers, who earned a four-star rating last fall, proved during his junior season that he can throw the ball accurately on a consistent basis.

A standout on the basketball court as well, Zollers has the athletic profile to be effective against a pass rush. Zollers excels throwing short and intermediate routes toward the sideline and has no problem launching passes down the field. He has also drawn rave reviews when it comes to his ability to quickly read defenses.

*****

Moved up: Metz is new to the Rivals250

Metz projects as a three-down linebacker who can play off the ball or rush off the edge. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Metz has the athleticism to play in space and effectively cover running backs or tight ends on a variety of routes.

The Alabama commit’s lateral quickness and instincts in coverage made it very hard for quarterbacks to connect with their intended targets. This past fall, Metz did a great job reading running lanes and proved to be a strong tackler. His versatility and range allowed him to line up at multiple linebacker positions during the season.

*****

Moved up: 160 spots

Harris has been a well-known recruit throughout this rankings cycle but he really opened some eyes this spring. The Clemson commit posted a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and a sub 4.2-second shuttle this spring (both would have been top-20 times at this past NFL Combine), and that speed shows up on film.

From his safety position, Harris flies sideline-to-sideline making plays on the ball and leveling receivers. He has the technical skills to play multiple positions in the secondary and has the physical playing style to be a reliable run defender.

*****

Moved up: Scott is new to the Rivals250

Scott has been steadily rising in the rankings and now finds himself solidly in the Rivals250 after an impressive offseason. The physical Wisconsin commit out of Ohio brings a versatile skill set to the secondary.

Scott has the tools to play cornerback – boundary, field or nickel – or safety and he’s shown the ability to be effective playing in zone or man coverage. He is a strong tackler who does an excellent job breaking on passes thrown in front of him. Scott does a good job of finding the ball while it’s in the air and making a play on the pass.

*****

Moved up: 112 spots

Perry is an incredibly productive receiver with the tools to contribute in a variety of ways. The Oregon commit’s speed is obvious on film. Perry can run away from defensive backs, use his quick cutting abilities to make defenders miss and accelerate to top speed very quickly. He is just as likely to make a leaping catch deep down the field for a touchdown as he is to take a screen pass the distance.

Perry isn’t going to overwhelm defensive backs with his size or strength but he is big enough and strong enough to hold his own against even the most physical defenders. He plays with a toughness and competitiveness college coaches love to see.

Perry hasn’t been asked to run the most technical routes but there shouldn’t be a steep learning curve in this area when he gets to the next level. He’s shown off reliable hands in a variety of settings over the last year as well.

*****

Moved up: Morrow is new to the Rivals250

Morrow isn’t a burner but the tough runner out of Tennessee has the speed and quickness that should make him a difference maker at the next level. His strength makes it tough for defenders trying to bring him to the ground. Morrow’s balance, change of direction and short area quickness make him an elusive back who can pick up chunks of yards.

He accelerates to top speed quickly and has good ball skills. All of these tools make it really difficult for defenses to keep Morrow in check when he gets the ball with room to run.

*****

Moved up: 95 spots

Wiley is a huge outside receiver with a massive wingspan and outstanding speed for his size. This year the 6-foot-4 Georgia native has posted a 10.83-second 100m, a 21.00-second 200m and a 50.64-second 400m. Those are great times for Wiley after bursting onto the national recruiting scene last year when he tallied 1,473 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns and 21.7 average yards per catch.

Wiley is quick off the line of scrimmage, understands how to break press coverage and easily dispatches handsy defensive backs. He is an elite downfield target who tracks the ball well while it’s in the air and shows off excellent body control when bringing in even the toughest catches.

Wiley is at his most dangerous when he catches the ball in-stride with room to run. Defensive backs have a really difficult time getting a hand on him once he has the ball in the open field.