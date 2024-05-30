Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 WRs and TEs

Rivals.com

With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and up next are the receivers and tight ends.

THE GAP IS CLOSING ATOP THE TIGHT END RANKINGS

The top of the tight end group has very little separation within it. Any of the the top four prospects, Elyiss Williams, Linkon Cure, Kiotti Armstrong or DaSaahn Brame, could be ranked as the No. 1 player at the position. They are all different types of prospects, too. The upside with each is very high and how they turn out in college could largely depend on making the right scheme fit choice.

Williams has had a stronghold on the spot and will remain tough to dethrone. However, this summer might tell us even more about the rankings here. We’ll get a chance to see more of these guys in person ahead of their senior seasons.

WILL OTHER RECEIVERS PUSH FOR FIVE-STAR STATUS?

We can all agree that it would be stunning for Dakorien Moore to lose the top spot at receiver this cycle. He’s a truly elite prospect. Winston Watkins will need a strong summer and season to remain a five-star and keep that No. 2 ranking.

But the big question is if anyone else in the group has the goods to become a five-star? Several prospects are in the mix: Caleb Cunningham, Jaime Ffrench, Talyn Taylor and Dallas Wilson.

Cunningham is the one that we know the least about because we never see him at national events. If he came to one or two he’d probably make a strong case.

The receiver group isn’t as top heavy as previous years but the depth in the top 15 or 20 is very good.

DEPTH AT TIGHT END IS IMPRESSIVE

There’s a lot to like about the tight end class outside the big four.

As you look down the list there are prospects who will certainly make their case to move up as we transition through the summer. Brock Schott was one of my favorite tight ends to watch on film. An injury slowed him this offseason but he’s going to make a big comeback when healthy.

We should never count out an Iowa tight end commit and Thomas Meyer has the look of the next big thing for the Hawkeyes.

Another prospect to watch is Nebraska native Chase Loftin. There is a reason why Nebraska, Missouri, Florida State and Texas A&M are the programs receiving official visits. He’s a big-time playmaker, who transferred high schools to get more opportunities in the passing game.

RECEIVER RISERS TO WATCH MOVING FORWARD

There is a four-pack of wide receivers who moved up this update that I have my eye on. Florida native Vernell Brown III moved up into borderline five-star range and his climb might not be done this cycle. Georgia native CJ Wiley was a huge riser, up 71 spots in the Rivals250.

Arizona speedster Cooper Perry went up 75 spots and is nearly a top-100 prospect in the country now. Travis Smith Jr. from Georgia has as much potential as anyone at the position this cycle.

If someone from outside the top group will crash the five-star party it’ll likely be one of them down the line.