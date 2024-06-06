Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 linebackers

Rivals.com

The new position rankings for the 2026 class are being released and so it’s time to look at storylines at each spot. Today we continue with the linebackers.

ATKINSON REMAINS THE LONE FIVE-STAR

At this point in the process, there are just eight five-star prospects in the 2026 class and Atkinson, who was already among the ranks, remains the lone linebacker in the group. The Georgia 'backer has had a wildly productive start to his high school career, amassing 309 total tackles and 18.5 sacks in his first two seasons. He has also added 47 tackles for loss.

Atkinson has versatility, lining up off the edge, in the middle of the defense, as well as a true outside backer. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder is an explosive athlete, evades tackles with ease and is a violent finisher.

RISERS INTO THE TOP 100

While there is just one five-star, there is still a group of 'backers that are in the elite status in the 2026 class. Among those are two linebackers who saw their ranking rise into the top 100. One rose from inside the Rivals250 while the other is making their debut.

The highest ranked among the pair is Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines outside backer Kenneth Goodwin, who rose 70 spots from No. 153. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Goodwin might be one of the biggest hitters in the class. He lines up on the edge most of the time to rush the passer and disrupt in the backfield, but he has shown to be very fluid in coverage.

Anthony Davis, sitting at No. 92, is making his debut in the Rivals250. In his sophomore season, aside previously mentioned five-star Tyler Atkinson, Davis racked up 67 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, four sacks and nine quarterback hurries. He's 6-foot-2, 197 pounds, so he still has plenty of room for development.

KEENAN HARRIS SEES LARGEST RISE INSIDE THE RIVALS250

Anthony Davis is technically the largest riser among the linebackers, going outside the Rivals250 to No. 92, but among the trackable numbers, Keenan Harris is the biggest riser. A 98-spot rise from No. 202 to No. 104 was earned after he took home Linebacker MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis last month.

Harris got better and better as the day went on and started to rake in interceptions and pass deflections in 1-on-1 reps.

WILL TEXAS DUO CONTINUE TO TREND UP?

Two of the most exciting prospects among the linebackers this offseason has been a Texas duo. Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek outside backer Kosi Okpala and Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial inside linebacker Tai'Yion King are now both up to a 5.9 rating and rank inside the top 60 of the Rivals250.

Each rightfully earning a significant rise and it is possible we see both continue to climb up the ranks. King is ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the Rivals250 now, while Okpala is the No. 2 outside linebacker.

Often lining up in a two-point stance on the edge, Okpala is a disruptor in the backfield and will rack up tackles for loss over his career. He is already 6-foot-2, 215 pounds at this point in his development and is built.

King, who has great field vision, navigates traffic and pursues at an elite level. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is also a big hitter. He is a sideline-to-sideline defender, will blitz at times and commands his coverage areas very well in the passing area.