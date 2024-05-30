Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 quarterbacks

The new position rankings for the 2025 class are being released and so it’s time to look at storylines at each spot. Today, we start with quarterbacks.

NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB

WHAT WILL LEWIS DO?

Julian Lewis is the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Rivals250 and he’s been committed to USC since last summer, but there continue to be rumors that the Carrollton, Ga., standout will end up elsewhere.

That chatter started months ago when Georgia was the hot school and many across the Southeast believed it was an inevitability that the five-star quarterback would end up with the Bulldogs. That ended when Georgia decided to move on and landed a commitment from four-star Ryan Mongtomery.

Lewis will be at Indiana this weekend (he has a longstanding relationship with position coach Tino Sunseri) but it’s highly unlikely he ends up with the Hoosiers.

The two programs to watch are Auburn and Colorado. Both would potentially provide early playing time. The Buffaloes definitely have a lot of attention around them now. The Tigers are closest to home, loaded up at receiver in the last recruiting class and coach Hugh Freeze’s offense is appealing.

JuJu Watch continues – and he continues to stay committed to the Trojans.

*****

IF LEWIS IS NOT NO. 1, WHO TAKES HIS SPOT?

John Garcia, Jr.

Lewis has been the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Rivals250 for two recruiting updates now but through this offseason the quarterback race for the top spot has tightened up mainly for one reason: Our team of analysts have seen five-star quarterbacks Bryce Underwood and Tavien St. Clair more often.

Underwood, who remains happily committed to LSU, is a physical specimen with dynamic playmaking ability. He has all the tools to be elite in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Belleville, Mich., standout has been to a couple events this offseason and while he’s not a regular on the national scene, when he shows up somewhere, Underwood is a really impressive prospect for numerous reasons.

St. Clair is also the total package. The Ohio State pledge from Bellefontaine, Ohio, is all of 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds, no-nonsense, a total pro and he can make all the throws. He also will be playing in a pass-friendly offense, surrounded by elite receivers.

Lewis still holds the top spot but he will be pushed because the top-end of quarterbacks in this class have been impressive.

*****

WHAT HAPPENS IF LEWIS FLIPS?

Marshall Levenson/Rivals.com

Quarterback dominoes are an inevitability in recruiting but if Lewis actually does flip – Auburn or Colorado would now be the likeliest destinations – it could ignite a really interesting situation, especially since USC definitely needs a quarterback in this class.

The Trojans could take the transfer portal route as coach Lincoln Riley has had tremendous success with transfer quarterbacks in the past (Caleb Williams, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield), but there has also been some chatter about what would happen among the high school ranks as well.

One rumor is that if Lewis leaves that USC would target Texas quarterback commit KJ Lacey, who has shown no serious signs of looking at other programs but could be a big focus for the Trojans.

There are also local quarterbacks that could possibly be considered. Akili Smith Jr. is a major Oregon legacy, Husan Longstreet is committed to Texas A&M but the Ducks are trying to flip him and then Downey (Calif.) Warren’s Madden Iamaleava plays down the road.

USC is also in great shape for 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons so it will be a delicate balance to see how 2025 plays out while also massaging the relationship with Lyons, who is arguably the top QB in the rising junior class.

*****

IS THERE ANOTHER FIVE-STAR IN THE GROUP?

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Since 2020, the trend in the NFL Draft has been to either load up on quarterbacks in the first round or almost completely wait. Six signal callers were drafted in the first round in April and then none were taken until the fifth round. In 2020 and 2021, nine quarterbacks total were drafted.

We sit with three five-star quarterbacks in Lewis, Underwood and St. Clair but there could be room for some more. Lacey is a dynamic playmaker, especially as he connected with five-star Alabama signee Ryan Williams a lot last season.

SMU commit Keelon Russell, who is being worked on hard by Alabama and many others, reminds us of Jayden Daniels. There is still the summer, an entire senior season and the all-star events to look for another five-star quarterback.

We’re not going to force it but if one emerges it wouldn’t be unrealistic to add at least one more five-star at the position.