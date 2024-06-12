Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines surrounding 2025 Rivals150 update

The Rivals150 for the class of 2025 has received another facelift and there are plenty of storylines about which to speak. From a tight race at the top to a lofty debut to a massive jump for a Louisiana-based forward, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy explores some of the update’s most notable moves.

*****

*****

1. THE RACE ATOP THE RANKINGS TIGHTENS; STATUS QUO REMAINS

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

No. 1-ranked prospect A.J. Dybantsa retained the top spot in the rankings update, but a compelling case could also be made for the consistently dominant Cameron Boozer, who continues to hold down the No. 2 spot.

There was internal discussion about flipping the top two prospects this time around, but the conversation was fleeting due to Dybantsa’s rarity and monster long-term professional upside. Boozer is nipping at Dybantsa’s heels, however, as the Duke legacy prospect continues to dominate both the high school and AAU circuit while leading teams to championships on almost every level.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-8 Dybantsa is the most versatile two-way prospect in the country and is in the midst of an impressive Nike EYBL season of his own. This spring has seen the five-star wing fill it up from everywhere on the floor while shooting a solid percentage from deep and showing out as a high-energy defender that terrorizes passing lanes and contests shots at the rim.

For now, the Dybantsa-Boozer debate centers on a conversation about dominance versus diversity of skill. No matter which side you’re on, there’s little to separate the two mega-prospects.

*****

2. CHRIS CENAC JR. MAKES MASSIVE JUMP

One of the biggest risers in this rankings refresh, Chris Cenac Jr. has announced his presence as a true national prospect while running with YGC Hoops on the upstart Puma Circuit but also shining brightly when his squad plays crossover events that allow him to showcase his ability against teams from other shoe circuit programs.

Cenac’s jump from No. 37 to No. 17 is the product of a skill set that makes him an absolute nightmare in transition or exploiting bad matchups on the perimeter. The Louisiana native also has become a reliable ball-handler and creative passer on the break. Cenac makes life difficult on opponents in a laundry list of ways, not the least of which is his work on the defensive end, where his 6-foot-10 frame and impressive fluidity allow him to guard nearly anyone on the floor. Cenac is a reliable scorer inside the paint and has become a much more consistent long-range shooter as well.

He could continue to shoot up the rankings in the coming year, as his length, agility and skill set suggest the top tier of the rankings is not out of reach.

*****

3. NATE AMENT CRACKS TOP 10

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Newly minted five-star Nate Ament has spent the spring turning high-level potential into consistent production, as the Maryland-based wing has been an absolute star for Team Loaded on the adidas 3SSB Circuit while making overwhelmingly positive impressions at USA Basketball U18 training camp as well as at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup. The 6-foot-7 Ament is getting a bit more polished with each month, and it’s clear he’s been working on his handle.

In an era where versatility reigns above all, the long, athletic Ament’s developing guard skills have him looking every bit the top-10 prospect.

*****

4. KEYSHAUN TILLERY CRACKS THE TOP 100

Point guard Keyshaun Tillery pulled off one of the top debuts in this update, as the well–rounded point guard went from unranked to No. 100 on the back of a grassroots season in which he is averaging 12 points and five assists per game.

Tillery has also led his City Rocks EYBL team to an 11-4 record while proving himself to be a true floor general that dictates pace and gets his teammates involved without being reckless with the ball in his hands. He’s athletic enough to play bigger than his size on the defensive end and strong enough to withstand contact on his way to the rim, where he finishes through the trees with solid regularity.

Tillery's bump into the top 100 is reflective of the positive strides he’s made on the development front thus far but may not be his rankings ceiling.