Rivals Rankings Week: Five storylines to follow, by state

The 2019 high school football season is set to kick-off in much of the country later this month, so after evaluating players over the summer, Rivals.com has updated the 2020 State Rankings one last time before the senior season.

Here are five storylines to follow in the 2020 class.

1. CLEMSON LANDING TOP PROSPECTS FROM ALL OVER

What Dabo Swinney and his staff at Clemson have done on the field the last few years has been very impressive. What they are doing on the recruiting trail is starting to look that way, too.

Heading into the 2019 season, Clemson has commitments from the No. 1 prospects in California (D.J. Uiagalelei), Florida (Damarkcus Bowman), Georgia (Myles Murphy), Kentucky (Walker Parks) and Maryland (Bryan Bresee). Just for good measure, the Tigers have the No. 2 prospect in Florida, Fred Davis, committed too, and he is the only other five-star in the Sunshine State at this time.

Overall, Clemson has commitments from the top two players in the country, three of the top eight and five of the top 25 in the 2020 class.

And the Tigers are far from done. They are very much in play for the No. 3 and No. 4 players in the country. Clemson is really trending for linebacker Justin Flowe, and they are at minimum in the top three for defensive end Jordan Burch.

This will be the best class Swinney has signed in his tenure at Clemson.

2. NEW FIVE-STAR LEADS THE WAY IN UTAH

Kbw8gdzm7jesnnkq2ftc

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Has there ever been an easier five-star selection than Noah Sewell was for the Rivals.com analysts? This conversation never really got started. After his performance at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June, this was very easy.

To see a player at his size run and move the way he did in the open field — it was very impressive. He is still considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Whoever lands the top player in Utah is getting one of the best in country.

Sewell is a big linebacker who can run. He is clearly the top player in Utah, and that was never the question. After this off-season, his star ranking is no longer a question, either.

