Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2026 class

With the 2025 class rankings updated last week, now it's time to turn our attention to the rising juniors. We kick off the Rivals Rankings Week for the 2026 class today with the Five-Star Countdown.

*****

6. TYLER ATKINSON

Gorney's Take: The question of whether Tyler Atkinson ends up as an edge rusher or standing up as an outside linebacker is almost moot because he can do both well. Atkinson has the speed, burst and power to blitz off the edge, and then he has the ranginess and cover ability to go sideline to sideline to track players down. In today’s game where athleticism and length matter most on defense, Atkinson has it all.

Georgia is probably the frontrunner but every team in the Southeast and beyond has been involved in his recruitment.

*****

7. KEENYI PEPE

Gorney's Take: Originally from Southern California, Keenyi Pepe has been on the national scene for years and he has refined his game, especially since getting to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy where he has been tested against elite defensive linemen each and every day.

Now 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, Pepe is both physical and fast. He's tough and able to move his feet to stay in position, counter double moves and keep the quarterback clean.

Miami and Florida State are two schools to watch as he played with former five-star Francis Mauigoa, now with the Hurricanes, at IMG.

Pepe is expected to drop his top 12 in the coming days.

*****

8. IMMANUEL IHEANACHO

Gorney's Take: Immanuel Iheanacho made a monumental jump from being a top three-star prospect to a five-star after performing at some regional events this offseason and simply dominating. The North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep offensive tackle is massive at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds and moves surprisingly well for his size. He does a great job not lunging or guessing on what defensive ends are going to do.

Iheanacho is so big that he can swallow up any defensive lineman that comes right at him, powerful enough to dominate on inside moves and then shockingly quick enough to deal with edge rushers trying to get around his outside.

Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and others are involved in the early stages.

*****

