Rivals Rankings Week: New 2026 Rivals150 ranking released

The rankings for the class of 2026 have expanded and yielded the first full Rivals150 of the cycle. There was plenty of movement on the list with 50 new names added and familiar prospects sliding up and down the ranking to accommodate the newcomers.

Below, Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy explores some of the update’s most important storylines.

*****

*****

MCCOY RETAINS TOP SPOT BUT UNCERTAINTY REMAINS

Matt Moreno/Rivals.com

Incumbent Brandon McCoy Jr. held off the competition to retain the top spot in this update, but unlike the two classes before it, the 2026 class feels wide open at the top. The class of 2024 yielded mega-prospect Cooper Flagg, while the 2025 group will be headlined by either A.J. Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer when all is said and done. Meanwhile, it feels as though there are no fewer than five prospects that could surge to the top of 2026.

For now, however, it’s McCoy’s world – and for good reason. The California-based guard has long been a well-rounded production machine but has added size and the ability to play through contact more comfortably in recent months, as he’s scored from the perimeter with regularity while also impacting the game with paint touches and finishes through bumps and fouls.

His added muscle and high-level motor also allowed him to become an impressive positional rebounder that grabs boards he sometimes seems to have no business getting.

McCoy will attempt to hold off challengers such as the hyper-physical downhill train that is Tyran Stokes and intriguing upside Alijah Arenas, who check in at No. 2 and No. 3 in the Rivals150, respectively.

Prospects such as Ikenna Alozie, Jason Crowe Jr. and Caleb Holt could also conceivably make runs at the No. 1 spot down the road.

*****

JORDAN SMITH CRASHES THE TOP 10

It feels as though Virginia-based guard Jordan Smith has been on the national radar forever, and he’s handled the prolonged spotlight incredibly well. The rising junior has continued to develop into one of the most consistent and explosive producers in the 2026 class.

Truly poor games are a rarity for Smith, who impacts winning in more ways than the scoring column, as he’s one of the top defenders in the country and has been a regular contributor on the glass for his Team Takeover squad in the EYBL this spring.

Yes, the explosive Smith posts gaudy scoring totals from time to time but his motor, consistency and ability to change games even on the occasion that his shot isn’t falling is what sets him apart.

Smith holds early offers from a number of high-major programs including Florida State, Georgetown, Providence, Syracuse, Kansas State and Houston.

*****

ANTHONY THOMPSON DEBUTS INSIDE THE TOP 20

Eliot Clough/Rivals.com

One of the biggest revelations on the adidas 3SSB circuit this spring, Anthony Thompson has made statement after statement while running with Indiana Elite. The 6-foot-7 lefty has flashed head-turning versatility to go along with his outstanding frame and has the look of a prospect that could burst onto the radar of NBA GMs as he puts things together.

The long, athletic wing can fill it up from deep when he’s going well and already holds offers from schools such as Indiana, Illinois, Marquette and Texas.