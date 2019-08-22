Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 OL rankings

Wwyvkuat0hvvsvawjq2f

As the new rankings for the 2021 class roll out, today the focus shifted to the position rankings. As we take a closer look at the offensive line prospects in this class we see that not many have committed yet, but there are a few interesting storylines to keep an eye on.



UPDATED 2021 RANKINGS: Offensive tackle | Offensive guard | Center



Scroll to continue with content Ad

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK FOR 2021 CLASS:

Monday: Top 10 revealed | Will USC nab No. 1 Korey Foreman?

Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | New five-stars | Mind of Mike

Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed | Teams that should be pleased

Thursday/Friday: Position rankings revealed

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

R50vhfj0ws1vn8orgjza

TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have one of the best offensive line classes in the 2020 recruiting cycle and they are already out front with the best offensive line class in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Notre Dame is also one of only two Power Five programs that hold more than one offensive line commitment. The first of the two that has issued his verbal pledge to the Fighting Irish is in-state offensive tackle Blake Fisher. Notre Dame was always going to be the team to beat for Fisher and he committed in mid-June. Greg Crippen, an interior lineman out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., committed to Notre Dame in late March.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT BLUEANDGOLD.COM



*****

TEAMS TO WATCH: Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame

Read More