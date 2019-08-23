Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 defensive back rankings

Zaakewsiar1jqnyrsuqf

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rivals continues to roll out its first Rivals250 for the class of 2021 this week and our focus turns to defensive backs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There are currently two five-stars and both are from the state of Florida. Miami (Fla.) Palmetto’s Corey Collier is the top cornerback nationally and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western’s James Williams is the No. 1 safety. Here is a breakdown of some of the biggest names and storylines at the position.

UPDATED 2021 RANKINGS: Cornerbacks | Safeties



RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK FOR 2021 CLASS:

Monday: Top 10 revealed | Will USC nab No. 1 Korey Foreman?

Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | New five-stars | Mind of Mike

Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed | Teams that should be pleased

Thursday/Friday: Position rankings revealed

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

R50vhfj0ws1vn8orgjza

TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Alabama

None of the top eight safeties are committed yet and neither are the top two cornerbacks, so we move to the third-best corner in Latrell McCutchin, who’s ranked No. 60 overall in the 2021 class.

From Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson, McCutchin visited Tuscaloosa over the summer and committed a few days later, saying he loved the coaching staff and all Alabama has to offer. It’s early, but it sure looks like he’s completely happy with his Crimson Tide pledge.

Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and SMU were also considered.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



TEAM TO WATCH: Miami

Miami already have 12 commitments in the 2021 class - more than any other team in the country - and all of them are in-state prospects.

Story continues

At the same time, the top eight prospects in the state of Florida remain uncommitted so there is still a lot of opportunity for the Hurricanes and other programs to ramp up their recruiting efforts even further especially at defensive back since Collier and Williams, a former Miami pledge, remain open in their recruitment.

Collier might be leaning toward Florida State and Williams is giving Georgia a close look but it’s still really early.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

Read More