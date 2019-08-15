Rivals Rankings Week: New 2020 OL rankings

Z2qonbabskhynez7nauv

The updated Rivals position rankings are rolling out and the focus today is on the offensive side of the ball. There are close to 40 offensive linemen in the Rivals250 and a total of 125 players ranked in the three individual positions across the offensive line. A large percentage of these players have already committed. Here is a look at the biggest storylines so far and a look at what is to come.

UPDATED 2020 OL RANKINGS: Offensive tackle | Offensive guard | Center



TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Clemson and Georgia

Clemson and Georgia lead the way for number of commitments from offensive linemen in the Rivals250. The Tigers top the list with five four-stars in this class. Clemson's class is led by Walker Parks, the Tigers' only offensive line commit in the Rivals100. Tiger commits Mitchell Mayes, Brynn Tucker and Paul Tchio are also in the Rivals250. John Williams was the second offensive tackle to join Clemson's recruiting class, and he remains a four-star outside the Rivals250.

Georgia has been recruiting elite offensive linemen at an impressive clip in this class. At the top of the list is five-star offensive tackle Tate Ratledge followed closely by Rivals100 prospect Broderick Jones. Both Ratledge and Jones are ranked in the top five offensive tackles. Texas native Chad Lindburg is also committed to the Dawgs. The Rivals100 offensive tackle is ranked No. 11 at the position. Rivals250 offensive tackle Joshua Braun has been committed to Georgia since early June.

TEAMS TO WATCH: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida

Oklahoma already has an impressive group of offensive linemen committed with Rivals250 prospects Nate Anderson and Andrew Raym and four-star Noah Nelson, but the Sooners have a chance to add at least one or two more prospects from the Rivals250. Rivals100 offensive lineman Aaryn Parks won the MVP award at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and the Sooners have been making him a priority in this class. Also keep an eye on the Sooners and four-star offensive tackle Jonah Monheim out of California.

Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies in the top 10 of the team recruiting rankings and he wants to add more offensive linemen to this group. In-state offensive tackle Garrett Hayes is a very real possibility for Texas A&M, but Arkansas is recruiting him very hard. Chris Morris really likes what he is seeing out of Texas A&M, so there is a chance they will get the Rivals100 guard.

Florida holds commitments from three in-state offensive linemen already and there is a pretty good chance the Gators could add two more. Rivals250 offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil has a long list of schools he is interested in, but Florida has real staying power. If he decides to stay in-state, he'll probably end up in Gainesville. Former South Carolina commit Issiah Walker looks destined to stay in-state and play for one of the three big Florida schools. The Gators are in the best position right now, but Miami isn't far behind.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Sedrick Van Pran

