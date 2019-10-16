Rivals Rankings: Predictions on uncommitted Rivals100 4-stars

Wysmgfuuynrpfsqgknef

Last week, the Rivals analysts broke down the recruitment of the remaining uncommitted five-stars. After further analysis, there are only 13 four-stars remaining in the Rivals100 who still have not made a pledge.

So today, we break down those players and the regional analysts make a pick on where they think those players are headed.

*****

Phillip Webb is a recruit that likes to keep to himself about his recruitment. His 18th birthday was over the weekend, and he was back at LSU for an unofficial visit. This visit surprised some, but it really shows how serious he is about these Tigers. Some view Alabama and another Tigers, Auburn, as the favorites, but LSU looks to be right there. He has also taken an official visit to Oklahoma, but the buzz is still mostly around the SEC schools. A decision could come at any time, but Webb is expected to finish out his five official visits. – Chad Simmons, Southeast analyst



Texas A&M. The Aggies have been leading for a while and this past weekend’s official visit helped shore things up. – Woody Wommack, Southeast analyst



South Carolina. The Gamecocks are the leader in the clubhouse for Reggie Grimes and while schools such as Tennessee and Oklahoma are still involved, it seems like it’s close to a done deal at this point. – Wommack



Jalen Berger has stayed mostly silent about his recruitment over the last month or two. Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Rutgers were the top contenders for him but with no visits currently set up, it appears Berger is staying focused on the season before tackling what is left of the recruiting process. It wouldn't be surprising to see him commit to Ohio State if he had to commit today, but things could change quickly depending on who becomes the new head coach at Rutgers. – Adam Friedman



