Rivals gives MSU Football positive spring transfer portal grade

Michigan State football has been given a positive review for its work in the spring transfer portal.

Rivals has released their post-spring transfer portal grades, and Michigan State landed one of the best grades in the Big Ten. Rivals gave the Spartans a “B-” grade, which was only behind Washington (B+) and Minnesota (B) in the league.

Here’s a bit of what Jacey Zembal of Rivals had to say about Michigan State:

“Michigan State has been busy with players coming and going this spring. The addition of 5-foot-10, 205-pound (Kay’Ron) Lynch-Adams could be a big one. He rushed 236 times for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns at UMass, which was his fifth year of college. He played his first two years at Rutgers.”

Check out the complete grades for each Big Ten team below as well as the link to read more from Rivals:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire