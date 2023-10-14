Rivals FutureCast favors the Oklahoma Sooners in recruitment of 4-Star OL Grant Brix

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to close out a strong 2024 recruiting class with a bang. Currently, the No. 7 team in the 247Sports team composite rankings, Oklahoma could see more talent coming their way by the end of the cycle.

In the last week, the Sooners have received a commitment from 3-star OL Daniel Akinkunmi and positive momentum for four-star safety Michael Boganowski and four-star offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis.

Another player that the Sooners are trying to earn a commitment from is four-star offensive lineman Grant Brix.

Brix, who hails out of Logan, Iowa, is the No. 75 prospect in the 247Sports composite and the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class. He’s the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa and has an extensive offer sheet that includes 24 Power Five programs.

The Oklahoma Sooners will have to contend with Nebraska and Kansas State, but this latest projection is an encouraging sign in Oklahoma’s pursuit.

Projections

Parker Thune of OUInsiders at Rivals issued a prediction on June 2 favoring the Sooners. Brandon Drumm joined him with a FutureCast on October 13.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still favors Kansas State and Nebraska ahead of the Sooners.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 87 9 1 Rivals 4 99 6 1 247Sports 4 181 15 1 247 Composite 4 75 5 1 On3 Recruiting 4 56 2 1 On3 Industry 4 90 3 1

Vitals

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Hometown Logan, Iowa Projected Position OL Height 6-6 Weight 277 lbs

Recruitment

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Offered on Sept. 27, 2022

Unofficial visit March 2023.

Notable Offers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Per 247Sports

Twitter

Had a great talk with @OU_CoachB tonight, and I’m truly humbled and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! Boomer Sooner! pic.twitter.com/UoM7cQcSBb — Grant Brix (@grant_brix) September 28, 2022

