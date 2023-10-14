Rivals FutureCast favors the Oklahoma Sooners in recruitment of 4-Star OL Grant Brix
The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to close out a strong 2024 recruiting class with a bang. Currently, the No. 7 team in the 247Sports team composite rankings, Oklahoma could see more talent coming their way by the end of the cycle.
In the last week, the Sooners have received a commitment from 3-star OL Daniel Akinkunmi and positive momentum for four-star safety Michael Boganowski and four-star offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis.
Another player that the Sooners are trying to earn a commitment from is four-star offensive lineman Grant Brix.
Brix, who hails out of Logan, Iowa, is the No. 75 prospect in the 247Sports composite and the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class. He’s the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa and has an extensive offer sheet that includes 24 Power Five programs.
The Oklahoma Sooners will have to contend with Nebraska and Kansas State, but this latest projection is an encouraging sign in Oklahoma’s pursuit.
Projections
Parker Thune of OUInsiders at Rivals issued a prediction on June 2 favoring the Sooners. Brandon Drumm joined him with a FutureCast on October 13.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still favors Kansas State and Nebraska ahead of the Sooners.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
87
9
1
Rivals
4
99
6
1
247Sports
4
181
15
1
247 Composite
4
75
5
1
On3 Recruiting
4
56
2
1
On3 Industry
4
90
3
1
Vitals
Hometown
Logan, Iowa
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-6
277 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Sept. 27, 2022
Unofficial visit March 2023.
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Kansas State
Duke
Iowa State
Kansas
Kansas State
Miami
Minnesota
Northwestern
Pittsburgh
Stanford
Had a great talk with @OU_CoachB tonight, and I’m truly humbled and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! Boomer Sooner! pic.twitter.com/UoM7cQcSBb
— Grant Brix (@grant_brix) September 28, 2022
