Rivals Five-Star: Wide receiver storylines to follow

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Rivals Five-Star is back next week in Jacksonville and some of the nation’s top wide receivers in the 2025 and 2026 classes will be working out.

Here are five storylines we’re watching heading into the premier summer event.

1. Can someone earn a fifth star?

Rivals.com

At the moment there are only two five-star wide receivers for the 2025 recruiting class: Dakorien Moore and Winston Watkins. Chris Henry is the only five-star for the 2026 class right now.

The most logical place to start the debate on if anyone can join the elite ranks is the players rated as 6.0 four-stars. Jaime Ffrench, Dallas Wilson, Talyn Taylor and Andrew Marsh all carry that rating and will compete at the event. Ffrench and Taylor have flashed on the 7-on-7 circuit and could make a case with a great showing.

In the 2026 class, Devin Carter and Aaron Gregory are both impressive prospects. It’s a safe bet that at least one of the two will end up as a five-star.

2. Will the young WRs steal the show?

There are a pair of 2027 receivers that college football fans are already familiar with. Texas native Boobie Feaster is a superstar in the making out of Desoto (Texas) High. He’s got more than 40 scholarship offers already and could be ready to stamp himself against elite competition.

Trenton Yancey is another emerging star out of Texas in the 2027 class. The Arlington (Texas) Lamar prospect has more than 30 scholarship offers to his name. He’s coming off a dominant camp at Oklahoma that featured strong competition. Yancey’s ability to get in and out of his breaks separates him from his peers but what will it look like against older competition?

We’ll find out soon.

3. Will the local product show out?

Rivals.com

Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs has a fun opportunity in front of him. His team is absolutely loaded with talent and each player is getting their share of recruiting attention. But Burroughs can separate himself from the pack with a strong performance at Rivals Five-Star.

He’s more of a shifty wide receiver than some of his peers at the position. Burroughs might be best suited for the slot in college. He’ll have plenty of chances to impress during the 7-on-7 portion of the event.

4. Is there an underrated 2025 four-star?

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There is not a lot of separation between a number of 2025 prospects who are four-stars at wide receiver. We are going to get a great look at a handful of them side-by-side to see who is really ranked where they belong.

Donovan Olugbode, Naeshaun Montgomery, Daylan McCutcheon, Corey Simms, Taz Williams, Cortez Mills, Travis Smith and Marcus Harris will all be in attendance. Which player will step up and show that they deserve a bump? If we know anything about receivers, they won’t be shy if they put on a great performance.

They all bring something a little different to the table too which could make for some fun competition and debates.

5. How much peer recruiting will happen with Jaime Ffrench?

Anytime you get this much elite talent together you know the discussions will be had about teaming up. One of the most hotly contested recruitments going right now is for the signature of Florida wide receiver Jaime Ffrench. It just so happens that several of the schools involved with him will have their quarterbacks at the event.

His teammate Tramell Jones is trying to keep Florida State involved but he gets plenty of face time with the elite receiver. Newly minted five-star Tavien St. Clair will get a chance to speak with Ffrench about Ohio State during the event. So will Texas quarterback commit KJ Lacey.

The school Ffrench was previously committed to will also have its quarterback at the event since Keelon Russell flipped to Alabama.

This should make for some fun side conversations.

