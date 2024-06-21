Rivals Five-Star: Storylines surrounding O-linemen

The Rivals Five-Star is back next week in Jacksonville and some of the nation’s top offensive linemen in the 2025 and 2026 classes will be working out.

Here are four storylines we’re watching heading into the premier summer event.

*****

*****

1. Can Douglas Utu close the gap for No. 1?

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Five-star Las Vegas (Nev.) Gorman OT Douglas Utu is the highest-rated offensive lineman slated to compete at the Rivals Five-Star. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is the No. 2 prospect at his position – behind only David Sanders – and enters the event as the No. 8 overall recruit in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class.

Utu is already a top-10 prospect and highest-rated non-quarterback expected to compete in this event. The West Coast blue-chipper has film that pops, but in a live setting against an array of different pass-rushers – speedy edge defenders, powerful defensive ends and several hybrid linemen – Utu has another opportunity to bolster his place inside the Rivals top 10 and close the gap — or challenge — Sanders as OT1.

*****

2. Carter Lowe vs. Jaylen Williams will be a good teaser before football season.

There are going to be several primetime one-on-one showdowns worth the price of admission inside of the Rivals Five-Star, but as June nears an end there is one particularly Big Ten-themed matchup that’ll stoke some fires in Jacksonville.

Carter Lowe is the No. 4 OT in the Rivals250 for this cycle and the No. 12 overall player in the nation out of Toledo (Ohio) Whitmer High. Like Utu, the elite offensive tackle will have an opportunity to close the gap with Sanders and others in his positional rankings and potentially shuffle up the deck in the top 15.

He’ll also have a matchup he should get accustomed to, trying to slow down Rivals250 DE Jaylen Williams, one of the top defensive linemen slotted to compete at the event. Williams, who committed to Michigan earlier this month, should provide a glimpse into the future of the best rivalry in college football, especially as it pertains to the trenches.

*****

3. Owen Strebig and Micah Debose have a chance to bounce back.

Notre Dame-committed OT Owen Strebig and four-star OT Micah Debose are two more of the highest-ranked offensive tackles in the nation both embedded inside of the Rivals100 for this cycle. Strebig, an early part of Marcus Freeman’s class, is the No. 64 overall player in the country. Debose, who sits at No. 98 in the nation, is getting courted at multiple positions up front by some of the nation’s top programs.

This represents an important live evaluation for both offensive tackles. Strebig and Debose enter the event sitting as the Nos. 8 and 10-ranked tackles in the Rivals250, respectively. Strebig boasts outstanding size and will have a wide range of edge-rushers to battle. Debose has fantastic feet, power and is position-versatile, which should allow him to go head-to-head with both interior and edge defenders.

*****

4. Who's leading the pack for four-star OT Mario Nash Jr.?

June has been a roller-coaster for Rivals250 OT Mario Nash Jr., who has already taken three official visits and is kicking off his fourth — at Mississippi State — this weekend. Nash, one of the best out of Mississippi, soaked up Clemson to kick off June, which set the bar for the four-star OL.

After returning to Baton Rouge last weekend, there is buzz around another set of Tigers, too. In between official visits, Nash has squeezed in trips to Alabama and Ohio State. He’s also heavily coveted by both Ole Miss and State in his backyard. This race has already endured its share of twists and turns, and more are pending with Nash set to make a decision this fall.

*****

5. Which OL is next off the board?

June is becoming one of — if not — the most important months on the recruiting calendar. Not only are there many national events and camps around the country, but with official viists ongoing, decisions are rolling in left and right. That includes many of the nation’s best offensive linemen.

Of the group heading to the Rivals Five-Star, several are just days removed from making their commitments. Rivals250 OL Michael Carroll picked Alabama and Zyaire Addison just made the call for the Ducks. They join committed OL like Avery Gach (Michigan) and Strebig (Notre Dame) also off the board.

Utu, Nash, Debose and Max Buchanan are all still navigating through their decisions. Utu and Nash are in no rush. Debose, a one-time Georgia pledge, and Buchanan have both been actively visiting schools. Summertime decisions are likely in the cards for both Rivals250 OL.