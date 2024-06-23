Rivals Five-Star: Storylines surrounding linebackers

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Rivals Five-Star is back next week in Jacksonville and some of the nation’s top linebackers in the 2025 and 2026 classes will be working out.

Here are five storylines we’re watching heading into the premier summer event.

1. Can any program catch Ohio State for Justin Hill?

Coming into official visit season in June the Buckeyes held a commanding lead for the four-star outside linebacker. The Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods standout has also taken official visits to USC, Alabama and Oregon.

His comfort level is high in Columbus and Ohio State has been pushing hard for him through his recruitment. All three of USC, Alabama and Oregon offer something unique to him and are running good programs.

But it’s hard to imagine any of the programs from outside the region being able to pass up the in-state Buckeyes.

2. Will a 2025 linebacker earn a fifth star?

At the moment, we do not have a five-star linebacker in the 2025 Rivals250. The great thing about Rivals Five-Star is that both the No. 1 inside and outside linebackers will be at the event competing and they will both have the chance to prove they should have a fifth star.

Inside linebacker Riley Pettijohn is making the trip from McKinney, Texas. He’s taken official visits to Ohio State, Texas, USC and Texas A&M. He’s got a skillset and frame that would allow him to flourish in a number of schemes.

Outside linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is a sensation down at IMG Academy. He’s taken official visits to Ohio State, Michigan, USC and Notre Dame. His brother starred for the Irish before his NFL career.

Both prospects will have plenty of opportunities to showcase their talents in Jacksonville.

3. Will Christian Jones stay home?

Four-star Omaha (Neb.) Westside linebacker Christian Jones is as sought-after as any linebacker prospect in the country. However, it’s been tough for programs to break into his top group. Notre Dame was thought to be the top threat to Nebraska and then the Irish were eliminated before an official visit could happen.

Auburn and Oklahoma did get official visits. It feels like the Sooners have Jones’ attention the most of any out of state program.

Nebraska has been a constant in his recruitment. The relationships and familiarity are there between Jones and Nebraska. Matt Rhule and his staff should be able to close the deal if they can convince him that wins are coming to Lincoln soon.

4. Will someone stake a claim as the top dog in 2026?

One interesting wrinkle about the linebacker group in Jacksonville is that we will get a great look at some of the top 2026 players at the position, such as Jordan Campbell, Anthony Davis, Kosi Okpala and Tony Williams.

These prospects are all rated as a four-star with great offer sheets but none are ranked as the top prospect at their position. This will be a great opportunity to size them up against each other and potentially see who deserves a bump.

5. Will we see Simeon Caldwell emerge at linebacker?

Every cycle there seems to be a few prospects that kept growing from the safety position and end up as hybrid linebackers. Those players are very coveted by colleges because of the unique skillset they bring with great size and speed combinations.

There is a lot of buzz down in Florida about Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles four-star Simeon Caldwell growing into a hybrid linebacker. He’s been a safety in his high school career but schools are now offering him as a linebacker. When we get a chance to see him next to the other linebackers during drills, how will he hold up?

Miami, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State and many others who have offered him may be paying close attention.