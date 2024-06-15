Rivals Five-Star: Northeast prospects that can boost ranking at event

The Rivals Five-Star is June 25-26 in Jacksonville, and the top high school football prospects from across the country will compete against each other in the summer's marquee event. Many of these competitors are known quantities after competing at other events, but others have had fewer opportunities against elite competition and will have a chance to boost their stock.

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Ryan O'Bleness spotlights five of these prospects below.

*****

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Carroll, who recently committed to Alabama due to his strong relationship with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, head coach Kalen DeBoer and others, will have the opportunity in Jacksonville to prove why he is one of the best offensive linemen in 2025 class.

The 6-foot-6, 298-pound Carroll already ranks in the Rivals250 at No. 185 overall and in the top 20 for offensive tackles in his class. But he will have a chance to potentially break into the top 15 or so at his position and perhaps even the top 150 in the country with a strong performance.

Carroll, a first-team All-State Class 6A selection as a junior in 2023, has the versatility to play on the interior or on the outside as a tackle. He often lines up at guard for Central Bucks East High School and can get out and really move as a puller. Rivals' analysts will be watching Carroll closely at the Five-Star event to see which position he projects best at once he reaches the college level.

The Doylestown, Pa., native has a strong pedigree, as his father, Michael Sr., played linebacker for Penn State and his mother, Letitia, played basketball at Michigan State. He now has the chance to carve out his own path in Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide.

*****

Adam Friedman/Rivals.com

Coleman, who was formerly committed to Georgia from July 2022 until December 2023, has taken an official visit to North Carolina and has one set for Michigan State later this month. He was also previously scheduled for an official visit with Penn State, but with three running backs already committed to the Nittany Lions, Coleman is keeping his options open.

The Philadelphia product currently ranks as the No. 125 overall prospect, No. 4 player in the state of Pennsylvania and No. 9 running back in the 2025 cycle. He is approaching 30 scholarship offers, but after seeing his rankings dip just a bit in the most recent update, Coleman can show exactly why his standing can still be improved across the board with a good showing in Jacksonville.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Coleman has good size as a tailback and is a patient runner with good vision. He runs through contact, but he is also elusive and can make would-be tacklers miss in space.

Coleman had a huge junior season for Imhotep Institute Charter High School in 2023 with 208 carries for 1,585 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and 28 rushing touchdowns, plus two receiving touchdowns. He also made an impact on special teams as a returner.

*****

Kaitlyn Olson, VirginiaPreps.com

Another running back who can improve his standing in Jacksonville, Davidson already ranks as the top player in the state of Virginia and comes into the event listed very high nationally. With that said, Davidson now has the chance to cement himself in the top 50 or so in the 2025 class and perhaps break into the top three in the running back rankings.

Davidson has incredible speed and has an accomplished background in track. However, Davidson has shown the ability to break tackles with his power as well. His game is well-rounded.

The longtime Clemson commit had an incredible junior season, and was named the Virginia High School League Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year.

The four-star running back rushed for 2,752 yards and amassed 46 total touchdowns (43 rushing) in 2023. He helped lead Liberty Christian Academy to a VHSL Class 3 state championship.

*****

Adam Friedman/Rivals.com

Joseph, out of Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, N.J., will take an official visit to Penn State this weekend and then has an official visit scheduled set with South Carolina during the weekend of June 21. He already has taken official visits to Stanford and Notre Dame as well. Then, toward the end of the month, Joseph will compete at the Rivals Five-Star event.

Already the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey behind only four-star wide receiver Quincy Porter, Joseph also currently ranks as the No. 12 cornerback and No. 138 prospect overall in the 2025 cycle. In Jacksonville, he'll have a shot to impress analysts even further and possibly move up into the top 10 in the position rankings.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Joseph has some positional versatility as a cornerback or safety. He is a physical defensive back who always seem to be around the ball, making interceptions or pass breakups. Joseph also shows the ability to come up in run support and make strong tackles on running backs or quarterbacks. His closing speed and pursuit angles — tracking down ball carriers in the open field — also stands out in his game.

Joseph is also a menace on special teams, as he has blocked multiple punts and kicks, and has also kicked for Saint Joseph's.

*****

Rivals.com

Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle with good length out of Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Md., will have a chance to prove why he is one of the top interior defenders in the country at the Rivals Five-Star event.

He is already a top-five player at his position and top-three prospect in Maryland, while ranking 130th nationally, but a powerful performance in Jacksonville could move him up even further in the rankings.

Wilson, who has nearly 30 scholarship offers in total, committed to Oklahoma in April.

He is a powerful, athletic defensive lineman who shows excellent explosion out of his stance. He often fights off double teams to penetrate into opposing backfields, making plays as both a pass rusher and run defender. Wilson has the versatility to align in different techniques across the defensive line and make an impact.

