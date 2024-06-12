Rivals Five-Star: Mid-South prospects that can boost ranking at event

Marshall Levenson/Rivals.com

The Rivals Five-Star is two weeks away, and prospects from across the country will descend on Jacksonville, Fla., to compete against their peers in the 2025 and 2026 classes. Many of these competitors are known quantities after competing at other top-tier events, but others have had fewer opportunities against elite competition and will have a chance to boost their stock.

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson spotlights five of these prospects below.

BEST OF THE RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Top 10 quarterbacks | Top 10 running backs | Top 10 wide receivers

ROAD TO JACKSONVILLE: Roster | Rivals Five-Star set for Jacksonville

Rivals.com

RIVALS CAMP SERIES REGIONAL COVERAGE

RIVALS CAMP SERIES LOS ANGELES: DB/LB Rumor Mill | RB vs. LB | Commitment predictions | WR vs. DB Part 2 | WR vs. DB Part 1 | OL/DL Rumor Mill | Five-star RB Jordon Davison updates recruitment | Latest on Brady Smigiel | Tyler Parker interview | Podcast | Programs that should be pleased | OL vs. DL Part 2 | OL vs. DL Part 1 | Rankings impact | Nebraska and UCLA vying for Iamaleava | WR/TE Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | Top Plays | QB Rumor Mill | Top plays | Gorney's Takeaways | Stars shine at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series in Los Angeles

RIVALS CAMP SERIES MIAMI: RBs vs. LBs | Commitment predictions | LB/DB Rumor Mill | Max Buchanan talks latest | WR vs. DB Part I | OL vs. DL Part II | Programs that should be pleased | Action photos | OL/DL Rumor Mill | OL vs. DL Part I | Ten more impressive prospects | How RCS Miami will impact rankings | Top plays | QB Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | WR/TE Rumor Mill | Garcia's takeaways | Position MVPs | Garcia & Friedman break down camp | Marcus Harris interview | Hylton Stubbs interview | Vernell Brown III interview | Winston Watkins interview | Floyd Boucard interview | Ziyare Addison interview | Javion Hilson interview | Wilnerson Telemaque interview | Davion Davis interview | Loaded camp impresses analysts | Top Combine performers

RIVALS CAMP SERIES CHARLOTTE: Commitment predictions | RB vs. LB | WR vs. DB | LB/DB Rumor Mill | OL vs. DL | Five programs that should be pleased | Clinton Portis interview | OL/DL Rumor Mill | How Sunday will impact rankings | NFL legends flock to RCS Charlotte | WR/TE Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | QB Rumor Mill | Friedman's Takeaways | Position MVPs | Top plays | Bryce Baker interview | Thomas Davis Jr. interview | Blake Woodby interview | Savion Hiter interview | Malik Washington interview | Aiden Harris interview | Darius Gray interview | Jayvon McFadden interview | Zion Elee interview | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

RIVALS CAMP SERIES ATLANTA: Commitment predictions | LB/DB Rumor Mill | Teams that should be pleased | OL vs. DL Part 2 | OL vs. DL Part 1 | Bryce Perry-Wright interview | RB vs. LB | OL/DL Rumor Mill | WR vs. DB Part 2 | WR vs. DB Part 1 | Tyler Atkinson interview | How Sunday will impact the rankings | WR/TE Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | QB Rumor Mill | Breaking down Julian Lewis' performance | Garcia's Takeaways | Position MVPs | Christian Garrett interview | Julian Lewis interview | Darrell Johnson interview | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

RIVALS CAMP SERIES DALLAS: Commitment predictions | WRs vs. DBs | RBs vs. LBs | Drew Evers interview | LB/DB Rumor Mill | Five programs that should be pleased | How Sunday will impact the rankings | Osborne interview | Reyes interview | OL vs. DL | OL vs. DL Part 2 | OL/DL Rumor Mill | WR Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | QB Rumor Mill | Top plays | Levenson's takeaways | Position MVPs | Jahkeem Stewart interview | Taz Williams Jr. interview | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

RIVALS CAMP SERIES INDIANAPOLIS: Commitment predictions for top players | LB/DB Rumor Mill | OL vs. DL | WRs vs. DBs | RBs/TEs vs. LBs | Action photos | Programs that should be pleased | OL/DL Rumor Mill | Best Plays | WR/TE Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | QB Rumor Mill | Smith's takeaways | Position MVPs | Tavien St. Clair interview | Adam Guthrie interview | Top performers at the Rivals Combine Series





Russell has had possibly the best offseason of any quarterback in the country. Coming off a state championship, Russell earned his way to the Elite 11 Finals, got an offer and committed to Alabama, and also saw his ranking rise nearly 200 spots to inside the top-50.

If the new Tide commit continues his upwards trend and dominates in Jacksonville, he could very well find himself in the discussion to be a five-star prospect.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

Since his debut in the Rivals250 one year ago, Williams has floated in the 100-150 range of the rankings, but never outside of it in either direction. As a prospect that has been offered by 50-plus programs, he feels he is worthy of being a top-100 prospect in the class and among the premier wideouts.

Going up against an elite group of defensive backs, he will have every opportunity to prove that. Williams was very impressive at the Dallas stop of the Rivals Camp Series and will look to follow that up on a bigger stage.

*****

By far one of the strongest players in the 2025 cycle, Rink, pound for pound, may also be one of the most athletic. At 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, Rink is breaking out backflips and other moves guys his size should not be able to do. If he can translate that athleticism and agility to the drills and in 1-on-1 competition, his stock could soar.

Already at No. 175 in the Rivals250, the Texas A&M commit has a chance to argue his ranking should be in the top-150, or even higher.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

Moses has some of the best tape in the cycle at the linebacker position. He also has the ideal build at 6-foot-2, 210-pounds with weight expected to be added when he gets to college. The one-on-one and 7-on-7 portions of the camp could prove massive for Moses, who is looking to move back into top-100 for the first time since last July.

The LSU commit is very familiar with 7-on-7 and should prove his worth in coverage.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM



*****

There is a chance Singleton is the lowest-ranked prospect set to be at the event, which speaks volumes to the talent going to be in Jacksonville. Coming off a monster breakout season that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,210 yards and 17 touchdowns, he feels he deserves to be higher. It will be fun to see how the 5-foot-11, 164-pounder shapes up as part of a star studded group of pass catchers.

The SMU commit is looking to make a splash and vault his name up the rankings. He will have every chance to do so.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SMU FANS AT THEHILLTOPICS.COM