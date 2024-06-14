Rivals Five-Star: Five Southeast prospects that can boost ranking at event

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Rivals Five-Star is two weeks away, and prospects from across the country will descend on Jacksonville, Fla., to compete against their peers in the 2025 and 2026 classes. Many of these competitors are known quantities after competing at other top-tier events, but others have had fewer opportunities against elite competition and will have a chance to boost their stock.

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman spotlights five of these prospects below.

Arnoux possesses some critical traits that secondary coaches around the country covet in a big way. The four-star prospect is long and takes long strides in coverage on the outside. On tape, he thrives at jamming at receivers at the point of attack with good closing speed and spatial awareness, and is certainly a willing tackler.

SEC programs like Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky are high on Arnous for all of those reasons, and then some.

With a deep group of talented receivers set to compete at the Rivals Five-Star, Arnoux has an opportunity to defend some of the bigger pass-catchers in attendance and counter with his own length and coverage skills.

*****

Geralds has some of the best tape for a defensive lineman in the 2026 class. The four-star prospect is explosive working off the edge and also inside for Suwanee (Ga.) Collins High High with consistent splash plays behind the line of scrimmage.

With tape like this that pops, it'll be important to get a look at Geralds' build ahead of his opportunity to line up against some of the top interior offensive linemen and tackles in the nation in one-on-ones putting those pass-rush moves and combo of speed and power to test.

*****

Grady boasts one of the quickest first steps of any edge defender in the 2025 class. The highly-coveted defender also has noticeable closing speed and range to defend to the sideline and length really impact plays in a variety of ways.

Grady, who has already taken summer official visits to Auburn, Florida State and Miami to open the summer, has a chance to cement his post as one of the most lethal pass-rushers in the 2025 cycle.

Grady has fantastic tape and traits to disrupt plays with speed, power and urgency. The Rivals Five-Star provides one of Alabama’s best with a chance to showcase those pass-rush techniques in a controlled one-on-one setting.

*****

Nash was terrific during the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas. The four-star prospect showcased his nimble feet, absorbed and bounced pass-rushers off the edge and also contained the interior pass rush as well. Nash is position-versatile and could continue to ascend in the rankings with a strong showing from multiple positions up front at the Rivals Five-Star.

Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama and Mississippi State are a handful of programs that are in play for Nash.

*****

Womack is one of the top safety prospects in the 2026 Rivals250. Playing multiple positions in the secondary and on both sides of the ball at the high school level, Womack thrived working as a nickel during the live evaluation at the OT7 Finals earlier this summer with fantastic quickness suited for the role as well as great closing speed and ball skills in coverage.

At the Rivals Five-Star, the versatile defender is also expected to get opportunity to cover back deep at free safety and cement his status as one of the best pure defensive backs in the 2026 class.