Rivals Five-Star: Big Ten programs paying close attention

The Rivals Five-Star, the marquee football event of the offseason, is just days away. We kick off a conference-by-conference look at which programs should be paying the closest attention to the results from Jacksonville next week.

1. Ohio State

There isn’t a team that should be watching Rivals Five-Star closer than Ohio State. The program’s five-star quarterback, Tavien St. Clair, will be one of the headliners at the event. He’ll enter the competition fresh off a performance at Elite 11 that has him vying for the No. 1 player in the country spot.

One of his future offensive linemen is also going to be in Jacksonville since five-star Carter Lowe is attending.

There are a lot of high-profile Buckeye targets that will also be in attendance. That includes five-star running back Jordon Davison and five-star 2026 defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Four-star defenders Justin Hill and Chris Ewald are also competing in Jacksonville.

2. USC

Coach Lincoln Riley and his staff should be paying close attention to what happens in Jacksonville. The program holds a commitment from Julian Lewis, who is the No. 1 player in the 2025 cycle. Despite constant speculation it feels more likely that he’s going to stick with his pledge to the Trojans.

The program also has one of the most versatile defenders in the nation committed with Hylton Stubbs.

USC is under consideration for four-star linebacker Christian Jones. The Trojans offer the Nebraska native a totally different vibe that the hometown Huskers or Texas A&M. The No. 1 player in the 2026 class, Jahkeem Stewart is also seriously considering the Trojans. He’s got a close relationship with Lewis’ camp so that’s something to watch.

3. Oregon

Oregon has become a major threat under coach Dan Lanning to pull recruits from anywhere. Oregon commits four-star offensive lineman Ziyare Addison and four-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson will be at the event. Both are from Florida and show Oregon’s reach on the recruiting trail. Quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. is one of the more intriguing players that will be in attendance too.

Two of the tight ends who will be at Rivals Five-Star are heavily considering Oregon. Kansas four-star tight end Linkon Cure has already taken his official visit to Oregon. Da’Saahn Brame is taking an official to Eugene this weekend. Big-time linebacker Keylan Moses is also taking his official visit this weekend and will then be in Jacksonville.

4. Michigan

The Wolverines are a program that should have an interest in the Rivals Five-Star, as the biggest thing for coach Sherrone Moore’s program is that he’ll get to see his commits in the trenches battle against some elite competition that we don’t normally get to see.

Four-star offensive lineman Avery Gach will show up with something to prove. He’s got the potential to be a riser coming out of the event with a good showing. Michigan dipped into Illinois to land four-star defensive end Jaylen Williams and seeing him against some of the country’s best offensive linemen will be great.

A pair of skill position targets will be competing, too. Four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight and wide receiver Taz Williams will both be players to watch. The Wolverines hope to get them in the fold.

5. Penn State

James Franklin’s program will certainly keep an eye on Rivals Five-Star. There are a number of four-stars that the program is recruiting hard who will be in attendance. Wide receivers Naeshaun Montgomery and Taz Williams are high on the board for the Nittany Lions. Penn State is also still in the hunt with four-star wideout Corey Simms as a darkhorse in that race.

Cornerback commit Jahmir Joseph has an opportunity to improve his ranking with a strong showing against a very talented group of wide receivers.

