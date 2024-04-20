Rivals Combine Series: Top performers from Atlanta

ATLANTA – More than 1,100 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series on Saturday at Lakewood Stadium to compete for a shot to come back Sunday for the Rivals Camp. Among the selections for Sunday’s camp were these 16 prospects that stood out during the day.

MORE: RIVALS CAMP SERIES INFO, COVERAGE

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Armed with incredible length and rock solid speed in clocking a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, Cyrill has experience at cornerback and could look to work at safety on Sunday and beyond.

Despite not having a scholarship offer to his name just yet, he is beginning to field FBS and FCS interest. At the next level, especially with room to fill out the frame, Cyrill has potentially the most upside as a safety.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A two-sport standout who also shines in baseball, Hollier came bright and early to earn his spot on Sunday. The rising-senior ran well in the 40 and short shuttle despite checking in at 225 pounds, backing up the modern traits he shows on tape.

Hollier has been focusing on the diamond this spring, but took a visit to Duke earlier this month.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The two-way lineman may have been the best looking prospect at the combine from a frame standpoint, checking in at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds. Naturally, scholarship offers are already in for Medlock, including from Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Kansas State. Medlock even has an official visit planned to get to see the Bearcat program up close in June.

The big man has plenty of room to fill out and supplemented the evaluation with a 5.0-second short shuttle despite his immense length.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

WIth broad shoulders and a muscular build, Pope was an eye catcher who backed it up with the tangible. He worked a 4.88 40-yard dash and turned even more heads with a 4.29 mark in the short shuttle. A 31-inch effort on the vertical leap all but solidified Pope’s move from Saturday to Sunday.

The rising-senior holds a handful of FBS and Ivy League offers, including Georgia State, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Perhaps the most surprising prospect we scouted that has yet to earn an offer, Smith crushed the testing elements of the combine. At 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, he was sub five seconds in the 40-yard dash and quick in the shuttle at 4.29 seconds. More than 30 inches on the vertical leap and over nine feet on the broad jump supplemented the effort for Smith, who has experience as a defensive end and standing up.

His future could be at the second level, where he will work out on Sunday.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The reigning Tennessee 5A Mr. Football had an unreal 2023 season, totaling nearly 60 touchdowns, including one on a kick return.

Perkins earned his first FBS offer, from Temple, to kick off the New Year ahead of his all-important junior season. Arkansas State has since followed and SEC programs are beginning to show interest. Perkins will hit camps on those campuses this summer.

*****

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Traveling in from Texas, Stevenson drew reaction from coaches and onlookers alike after sparking a 4.38 40-yard dash time, followed by another sub 4.5-second effort to back it up. A two-way talent who prefers wide receiver despite some secondary experience, Stevenson also eclipsed 30 inches on the vertical leap and nearly 120 inches on the broad jump,

*****

The youngest invitation sent out was to rising-freshman Larry ‘Duke’ Pettway, who blazed a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and followed it up with quickness and a 4.1-second shuttle run. The cousin of former Auburn running back Kam Pettway, the future Saraland (Ala.) Spartan could be on the front end of becoming one of the next coveted recruits at the state of Alabama powerhouse.

*****

ALSO INVITED

2025 QB Zhay’lyn Bell

2025 RB Da’Montae Reeves

2025 LB Cayden Adkins

2025 OL Eric Kirkpatrick

2025 TE Harlem Phillips

2026 WR Kelsey Deriso Jr

2026 QB Mitch Seaman

2027 OT Kelsey Adams