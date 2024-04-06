Rivals Combine Series: Top performers in Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly 700 underclassmen football recruits flocked to St. Thomas Aquinas High School to measure up their game at the 2024 Rivals Combine Series stop in South Florida.

Rivals scouted the bulk of the group and tracked testing elements after athletes ran the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, short shuttle, vertical leap and broad jump during a picturesque day for football.

Following the event, select participants were invited to showcase their overall skill set at Sunday’s Rivals Camp stop in the Miami area.

*****

A three-phase standout who made the trip from Jacksonville, Hayes wasted little time turning heads on Saturday. He looked smooth throughout testing and ended up clocking the fastest three-cone time of the day (sub 7 seconds).

Hayes has one of the stronger offer lists among competitors, with Vanderbilt, Houston and NC State already to his name.

*****

A two-way talent who has experience as a tight end and pass rusher, Mitchell hit 33-plus inches on the vertical leap on a near 6-foot-5 frame, just over 200 pounds. Western Kentucky, Army and others are already on the offer list.

*****

The productive lefty is a double Miami legacy, as his father (of the same name) and mother (basketball) each participated in athletics with the Hurricanes. Phillips is a passer who showed some long speed in running sub-five seconds in the 40 on a wiry 6-foot-7 frame.

Coastal Carolina and New Mexico State are on the offer list and the Hurricanes have shown interest as well.

*****

A physically imposing wide receiver who has added some FCS offers since moving from Georgia to South Florida, Parham has impressed this offseason and he tested well on Saturday at better than 6-foot-3, 200 pounds or so. Tulane is his next scheduled visit.

*****

Making the trip all the way from Philadelphia, the versatile lineman moved well at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds or so. Rutgers recently had Blaker on campus for an unofficial visit and he feels the first scholarship offer could be close.

Other regional programs at the FCS level are currently recruiting Blaker.

*****

An emerging prospect who plays throughout the secondary, Lee is also a strong wrestler and it shows on tape. He is incredibly physical but also showed great quickness on Saturday, part of the reason Arkansas, FAMU, Nebraska, Louisville, FAU and Bethune Cookman have offered.

Louisville recently hosted him for the first time.

*****

An aspiring astrophysicist on a 6-foot-8 frame, Campbell moves incredibly well for his immense size, clocking a 4.9-second short shuttle.

Kentucky, Syracuse and Toledo are already on the early offer list. His older brother, Chamberlain, plays on the defensive line at Ole Miss.

*****

Other combine invitations include: 2025 DE Lewan Lury; 2026 ILB Samuel Louidort; 2026 OC Jordan Davis; 2026 DB Callen Martinez; 2027 CB Horace Glenn III; 2027 OG Adarian Dotson