Rivals Combine Series: Top performers from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Roughly 600 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series on Saturday at Decatur Central High School to compete for a shot to come back Sunday for the Rivals Camp Series. Among the selections for Sunday’s camp were these six prospects that stood out during the day.

*****

*****

The Wisconsin native impressed on Saturday during the combine. His 6-foot-8, 320-pound frame stands out immediately. Thompson holds offers from Eastern Michigan, Lindenwood, Northern Illinois and Colorado State.

He’s also hearing from Northwestern and Iowa State, and he will camp with both this summer. Iowa State is evaluating him and three other linemen for a potential offer this summer.

*****

The Kentucky native caught our attention during drills. He’s got a nice frame (6-3, 225) and moves pretty well. Ball State, all the Ivy League schools, App State and Marshall talking to him.

Vrbancic holds no offers right now but teams want to see him at their camps this summer before coming through with an offer.

*****

Hall is a player that many schools are keeping close tabs on. He’s hearing from Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and a few FBS schools. He’s liking the attention from the Big Ten schools and it’s easy to see why programs like the outside linebacker that measured at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds.

*****

It’s tough for quarterbacks to stand out at the combine since they don’t throw. However, Babalola’s frame is hard to miss. He’s an impressive looking 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and moves very well.

He doesn’t have any offers, but Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Alabama and Clemson went to his high school to watch him throw. UNC and Wake Forest invited him to camp this summer, too. He will camp at all those schools and will likely hit Ole Miss as well.

The process has been surreal for Babalola as things pick up, but is likely only the beginning.

*****

It’s easy to see why Butler (6-4, 200) holds early offers from Arkansas State, Mississippi Valley State and Austin Peay. His recruitment could be one that takes off once camp season is over.

He'll hit a Memphis mega camp in June after he comes back to compete at RCS Indy on Sunday.

Butler is looking for strong academics, how the weight program helps the players and how they’ll use him on the field.

*****

Clifton (6-2, 195) made his way to RCS Indy from Tennessee. He already holds 12 scholarship offers and is looking to add more. He’s hearing from Middle Tennessee State, UCLA, Liberty and Toledo the most right now.

He’s going to UCLA in June for its camp, where he hopes to earn an offer from the Bruins.

Clifton has been focused on getting himself out there at events and training. Improving his speed has been a big focus and he’s already cut his 100m dash from 11.9 to 11.2.

*****

Other invites ...

Kyndrick Williams, Jeremiah Cain, Travis Moten, Tylin Davis, TJ Briggs, Jaylen Griffin, Ifeoluwa Adeoba II, Dammy Adeoba, Xavier Ratica, Luke Olson, Tyeer Alexis, James Early, Braylen Naves