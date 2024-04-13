Rivals Combine Series: Top performers in Charlotte

FORT MILL, S.C. – More than 700 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series on Saturday at Nation Ford High School to compete for a shot to come back Sunday for the Rivals Camp Series. Among the selections for Sunday’s camp were these 11 prospects that stood out during the day.





*****

*****

Programs have been keeping a close eye on Bookman. The slot receiver out of Georgia clocked a 4.6 second 40-yard dash, a 7.1 second three cone, and a 4.02 second short shuttle along with a 129 inch broad jump and a 37 inch vertical jump. Bookman is planning visits to Yale, Sanford, UT-Martin and Furman.





*****

Even though he is already slated to participate in the camp on Sunday, big-time 2026 receiver Jordon Gidron showed up to get his verified times on Saturday and he did not disappoint. He posted a 4.6 second 40-yard dash, a 7.3 second three cone, a 4.05 second short shuttle, a 120.5 inch broad jump, and a vertical jump of 30.1 inches. Those are excellent numbers for any receiver, let alone a 6-foot-2, 181-pound receiver in the 2026 class.

Gidron recently visited Duke, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Clemson and Auburn. At this point in the recruiting process, he has developed strong bonds with Tyler Grisham at Clemson, JaMarcus Shepherd at Alabama, Mike Furrey at South Carolina and Marcus Davis at Auburn. Gidron is aiming to commit at some point next summer.

*****

Roberts has a basketball background and it’s easy to see on film. He posted good testing numbers on Saturday. The 2027 receiver ran a 4.8 second 40-yard dash, a 7.5 second three cone, a 4.4 second short shuttle, and a 121 inch broad jump. Roberts doesn’t have offers yet but he’ll be a prospect that college coaches stop to scout when they’re on the road.

*****

Waddell has gotten a lot of exposure throughout his career and many have taken a liking to his athletic profile. The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver posted a 4.5 second short shuttle on Saturday. Coastal Carolina, Troy, Bethune-Cookman and Western Illinois have already offered Waddell but many more programs have shown interest in him.

*****

Woodall’s recruitment thus far has resulted in an offer from Toledo. He’s already taken visits to Old Dominion, Charlotte, Appalachian State and Virginia Tech but he’s planning a trip to Wofford in the near future. Woodall was credited with 37 tackles and two sacks last season.

*****

