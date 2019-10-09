Rivals.com goes one-on-one with Irish commit Caleb Offord

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Caleb Offord is a defensive back out of Mississippi that is committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He will be back in South Bend later this month to see his first game inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Rivals.com visited with Offord to discuss the Irish, his decision to enroll early, how his game has improved, if the Oklahoma offer has tempted him and you can see him talk about those topics and much more in this interview.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT BLUEANDGOLD.COM

