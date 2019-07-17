Rivals.com Big Ten Preview: Team-by-team breakdown

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State





Scroll to continue with content Ad

Poqmdifgrpyrsnoa8eck

The annual Media Days for the Big Ten Conference kick off July 18 and are being held at the Hilton in downtown Chicago. Here at Rivals we have one of the deepest collection of experts who follow the conference’s 14 members, and those experts came together ahead of Media Days for this preview of the 2019 Big Ten football campaign.

RELATED: Recruiting trends in the Big Ten this summer

ILLINOIS

Eapkwzhbzpx1lz1z9cbp

AP Images

2018 record: 4-8

Head coach: Lovie Smith, 4th season

Key player: Reggie Corbin, Sr. RB

Player to watch: Brandon Peters, Jr. QB

Outlook: Smith enters his fourth season holding a 9-27 record with just four conference wins. Most preseason prognosticators have him planted firmly on the hot seat. The running game showed some life in 2018 under first-year offensive coordinator Rod Smith, and the Illini return star running back Reggie Corbin and four starters on the offensive line. Tackle Alex Palczewski is a potential All-Big Ten performer and future NFL Draft pick. Quarterback will be the most intriguing position battle in camp. The Illini brought in Michigan transfer Brandon Peters and Rivals100 prospect Isaiah Williams, and we expect both to compete for the starting job. The receiving corps must be better than what we saw this spring. The hope is that junior Ricky Smalling can have a bounce-back season and two transfers from USC, Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe, can make an impact.



Story continues

Smith will double as the defensive coordinator after Hardy Nickerson’s departure. It’s a tall task, despite his reputation as a top defensive coach during his NFL career. He takes over a unit that was one of the worst statistically in all of college football. There’s some emerging talent, such as cornerback Nate Hobbs and defensive tackle Calvin Avery, but if the defense doesn’t improve by leaps and bounds, it will be another long season in Champaign and Athletic Director Josh Whitman will have a tough decision to make regarding Smith’s future at Illinois.



SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ILLINOIS FANS AT ORANGEANDBLUENEWS.COM

INDIANA

K5riwyi2abba3hikfev4

AP Images

2018 record: 5-7

Head coach: Tom Allen, 3rd season

Key player: Stevie Scott, Soph. RB

Player to watch: Jack Tuttle, R-Fr. QB

Outlook: Similar to 2018, Indiana once again faces questions at the quarterback position. While the starting job is incumbent Peyton Ramsey’s to lose, Allen expects the redshirt junior to be pushed by former Rivals150 prospect Jack Tuttle, who was granted immediate eligibility in the spring after transferring from Utah in the winter, and redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr., a former four-star prospect who got off to a promising start last fall before suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Penn State. Indiana will also have a brand-new offense with the arrival of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State.



The graduation of four-year starting strong safety Jonathan Crawford, who became one of two players in program history to play 50 games, leaves a void at his position and leadership-wise within the entire defense. Indiana's offensive line and defensive line both need greater depth, especially the interior of the defensive line after four defensive tackles graduated. Dameon Willis’ graduation creates a hole at middle linebacker, with no clear favorite for the starter there.

Read More