Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the best TEs

The 2024 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished and the Rivals Five-Star is on the horizon so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The tight ends are up next.

ROAD TO JACKSONVILLE: Roster | Rivals Five-Star set for Jacksonville





1. KAIDEN PROTHRO

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It’s a bit unusual for tight ends to win MVP honors in a camp setting but Prothro stood out in Atlanta thanks to uncommon abilities as a pass catcher at his size. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound tight end showed off the outstanding downfield speed he put on film this past season.

He was a really tough matchup for defensive backs and linebackers really had no chance of slowing him down. Prothro really shined when high-pointing the ball. He’s got a chance to be a dominant player as he gets stronger and adds mass to his frame.

*****

2. BROCK HARRIS

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

One of the top tight ends in the 2026 class turned heads at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas. The 6-foot-5, 241-ponder from Utah is a mismatch working inside at tight end and also in action on the perimeter. Harris' length and catch radius showed up on several reps. He is exceptional at coming back to the football and making tough, contested catches and also operating with a defender in his chest. Harris moves well in his frame and showcased his strong hands during one-on-ones and also navigating the gauntlet.

*****

3. CARSON SNEED

At 6-foot-6, 230-pounds, the Tennessee native was a matchup nightmare for every defender to line up against him. While rocking Florida State gloves, Sneed showed off his advanced route running ability and the balls to track and go up and get it.

He also flashed the ability to contort his body and adjust to make the catch. He dropped a top five of Tennessee, Louisville, Ohio State, Auburn and Ole Miss. The in-state Vols seem to have his attention.

*****

4. VANDER PLOOG

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Utah and Washington stood out early for the Fullerton (Calif.) Troy three-star tight end. But as we thought would happen many more offers have come since his performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles. Ploog is a long, rangy and athletic prospect that also shines in baseball and basketball.

He’s already taken official visits to Washington and Arizona State with Utah and Cal left to go. The late-bloomer is going to make a college very happy.

*****

5. BEAR TENNEY

Tenney is a great looking tight end at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. In drills you can tell he has experience lining up in-line and out wide. As a pass catcher, he shows good short area quickness and agility. He's a smooth mover for his size, especially fluid lower body moving in space with good concentration and relatively reliable hands. He also shows capable long speed to outrun defenders which might be deceptive at his size.

*****

6. XAVIER TILLER

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The big Peach State tight end, who worked out in Alabama gloves on his near 6-foot-5 frame, has been a frequent visitor to Tuscaloosa. The new staff under Kalen DeBoer has Tiller interested in the offense. Their history of producing top offenses has his attention. An offer from Georgia recently could shake things up as the in-state prospect is very aware of the Bulldogs’ history at the position.

*****

7. BRANDON KUBAY

A Canada native, he got the best of linebackers and bigger cover players as well as any big body at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta. Kubay flashed good long speed and strong hands along the way at nearly 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. One of the breakout performers of the event, Kubay made play after play despite the wet conditions and his recruitment is just now picking up momentum.

Offers have been coming his way but expect his recruitment to bloom even more as programs circle back.

*****

8. TAE'SHAUN GELSEY

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Gelsey is a big-bodied playmaker who wins at the catch point, the Jacksonville native has been busy picking up new interest since we saw him in Los Angeles. He’s a fluid route-runner and a threat after the catch. He could be looking to make a college decision soon after official visits to Florida, Auburn, Wake Forest and Tulane.





*****

9. LANDEN MIREE

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Miree is a 2026 prospect that passed the eye test as he walked onto the field and backed it up in drills. The Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton standout will be a player to watch in the future. Florida, UCF, Cincinnati, Oregon and Illinois is the group that has established a footing in his recruitment moving forward.

He says the programs working him the hardest are Florida, UCF and Cincinnati. It appears the Ohio prospect will have a recruitment that spans across the country as he continues to develop.

*****

10. JACE BROWN

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

When we saw Brown at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles it was hard to believe only San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Washington State had offered Brown. That has since changed with Utah, Arizona and UCLA all offering him. Brown will be the main focal point at Downey (Calif.) Warren this season and the athletic tight end has tons of playmaking ability. An official visit to UCLA is on the books and the Bruins are charging hard in this recruitment.