Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the best RBs

The 2024 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished and the Rivals Five-Star is on the horizon so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The running backs are up next.

*****

1. JORDON DAVISON

Expectations were high for Davison this camp season and he was very impressive at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles. He shines as a between-the-tackles runner during the season, making use of his patience, power and vision but on the camp circuit Davison has shown growth as a receiving threat.

Davison and his very solid 5-foot-11, 205-pound frame improved his route-running abilities and looked like a more natural pass catcher.

Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Alabama are the teams to watch in his recruitment.

*****

2. DERREK COOPER

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Cooper, who recently decommitted from Georgia after committing to the Bulldogs just days earlier, is an incredibly versatile prospect who could excel as a running back, receiver, linebacker or defensive back.

At the Rivals Camp Series in Miami he chose to participate as a running back and dominated the competition. Cooper’s speed, quickness, burst, cutting abilities, size, long arms and ball skills made it nearly impossible for linebackers to keep him in check.

Even when quarterbacks didn’t put the ball on the money, Cooper had the athletic ability to make an acrobatic catch.

*****

3. JAYLEN MCGILL

McGill stood out at the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte thanks to his physical play during pass blocking drills and his impressively sticky hands as a receiver. The South Carolina native is quicker and faster than his 210-pound frame implies so linebackers were often caught flat-footed. McGill was able to create plenty of separation during one-on-ones and that created big windows for quarterbacks to throw into. Even when his quarterback may have been off target, McGill showed the necessary athleticism to reel in the catch.

It’s early in his recruitment but McGill has shown a lot of interest in Clemson.

*****

4. SAVION HITER

Hiter has impressed at every event he’s participated in and the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte was no exception. The top-ranked running back in the 2026 class used his great combination of strength, explosiveness and short-area quickness to keep linebackers at an arm’s length. Hiter made acrobatic catches over the middle and down the sideline look easy. His reliable hands and ability to catch the ball away from his body made quarterbacks feel very confident throwing in his direction.

Hiter’s recruitment is fairly open right now with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and many other others firmly in the mix.

*****

5. BO WALKER

Walker may not be the most impressive prospect on the hoof but his abilities are unquestioned when it comes to the camp setting. Throughout the offseason the Georgia commit has made linebackers and even some defensive backs look foolish when trying to stick with him in the open field.

He is surprisingly quick for a 5-foot-8, 211-pound running back. What’s even more impressive is how rangy he is at that size. Quarterbacks don’t have to be on target every single time to make sure Walker can reel in the pass.

*****

6. JORDAN CAMPBELL

Campbell, a Miami commit, gave Cooper a run for his money at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami, but he fell just short of the MVP award. Campbell, just like Cooper, projects as a defensive player at the next level but could easily play running back in college, depending on the program he signs with.

Linebackers tried to slow Campbell down by jamming him at the line of scrimmage or bumping him while he was in his route but Campbell’s overall strength and good straight line speed helped him overcome those efforts.

*****

7. WESLEY YARBROUGH

Yarbrough’s physical prowess and overall speed helped him have enough success at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas to come away with the MVP award. Defenders had a very difficult time sticking with him in the open field and, during one-on-ones, Yarbrough was able to leave them in the dust thanks to his advanced cutting abilities.

He had plenty of success during the pass blocking drills as well. He was a patient pass blocker but really put his 207-pound frame to work when engaging with the on-coming defender.

Yarbrough is high on Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and TCU at this point in the recruiting process.

*****

8. RILEY WORMLEY

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Wormley had an excellent showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas. Defenders had a very difficult time handling the USC commit’s explosiveness off at the snap. Wormley quickly chews up yards as he gets downfield in a hurry. He accelerates to top speed, but has the ability to stop on a dime.

Wormley proved to be an impressive route runner and wasn’t slowed down by linebackers who tried to use their physicality to their advantage.

*****

9. KIANDREA BARKER

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Barker’s versatility stood out during the Rivals Camp Series in Miami. An upright back, Barker is a strong runner who wasn’t easily redirected during one-on-ones. The Penn State commit has a big catching radius for a running back so quarterbacks didn’t have much of an issue getting him the ball with room to run.

Barker’s quickness during position drills showed up in his route-running skills during the one-on-one session.

*****

10. ALVIN HENDERSON

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Henderson was on track to win the MVP award at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta but a tweaked hamstring cut his day short. Still, the Penn State commit showed off the skills that make him one of the highest-ranked running backs in the nation.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound Henderson looked fluid in the position drills and is an elite pass protector in the backfield. That alone should help him see the field relatively early in his college career.

During the pass blocking drills, Henderson showed the competitiveness that coaches at the next level will love. He got off to a good start during one-on-ones but went down for the day after just a few reps.