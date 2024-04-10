Rivals Camp Series Miami: Ten more prospects that impressed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The annual South Florida stop of the Rivals Camp Series has consistently been one of the most talent-rich and impressive of the entire tour. That trend continued in a big way Sunday, with standouts all over the field.

Here are 10 prospects that may not be ranked highly or have been at the top of their position group this weekend but still put in noteworthy performances.

After a banner season as a do-it-all linebacker in 2023, including triple-digit tackles and 13 sacks, Bennett will play for state power American Heritage – two facts that should help him blossom into an FBS prospect.

Sunday was more of the same from the sophomore, who looks the part at more than 210 pounds, but he also showcased the ability to work in space against much smaller and faster backs.

The Tampa native is a fascinating two-way prospect who has a legitimate case to work all over the field at the next level. Built like a bigger running back or linebacker, Dean worked as a wide receiver on Sunday and won a ton of his reps with good speed and very strong hands. The savvy on offense translates to a three-down off-ball linebacker on defense, too.

A two-way recruit with legitimate offers to play wide receiver or in the secondary at the next level, Hayes has good length for his height and he moves like he’s even smaller. Quick in and out of his breaks and often on a low plane, he was tough for defenders to handle, especially at the top of the route.

A big safety prospect who is built like he is already working on Saturdays, Jackson showed off his man-to-man coverage ability against a variety of wide receiver types on Sunday. He of course used his frame and strength to re-route receivers at the line of scrimmage, but he also showed good long speed and timing in some wins at the top of the route and at the catch point.

Littleton's lengthy frame and straight-line speed have led to his offer list ballooning this year, but he impressed with the smaller elements of coverage on Sunday. The Tampa native worked patience against receivers working to flip his leverage and also showed good instincts in coming out of his breaks as soon as some receivers.

Last fall, he lit up social media in making a few plays against No. 1 overall prospect Jeremiah Smith and the momentum hit another level on Sunday with his consistency against bigger receivers. Merzius was not only effective at the line of scrimmage with quick feet and a steady jam, but he took strong chances and beat the target to the ball on multiple occasions.

It’s one thing to make plays at the catch point and/or down the field, which Miles did, it’s another to draw the audible reaction from peers in the process. Multiple wide receivers watching the sophomore at work came away impressed and we did, too. Miles is a savvy route-runner who plays bigger and stronger at the catch point than his slender frame suggests.

A success story from Saturday’s combine, Parham came back Sunday and continued to impress with his classic boundary wide receiver frame. Even at 6-foot-4, though, he worked well down the field and made tough catches away from his body. Making the move from Georgia for his senior season, Parham will be working opposite four-star Samari Reed on Friday nights so he could be headed to a huge 2024 season.

An NFL legacy who is picking up more college interest by the week, Parker showed off his elite quickness and polish as a route-runner all day long. Sneaky long speed helped him to win at all levels and he also impressed with his sticky hands and catch radius despite a lack of traditional size.

A longtime standout at national power Chaminade-Madonna, Sejour continues to match up with bigger and more heralded prospects and win. His leverage discipline and ability to work in phase is among the best in the region and even when he gave up a grab or two, it seemingly took extraordinary wins by receivers to make it to that point.