Rivals Camp Series Miami: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding QBs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One of the strongest groups on the field Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series stop in South Florida was at the game's most important position: quarterback. Not only was there top class of 2025 talent, but passers in the 2026, 2027 and even 2028 classes made noise on the field and there is plenty of traction within the group on the recruiting trail as well.

*****

*****

Before earning MVP of the quarterback group on Sunday, Clayton was among the large contingent of visitors to spend Saturday at Miami. The Hurricanes made a major impression on the in-state star and could have some staying power in his recruitment.

Two of the more recent unofficial visits to his name, Auburn and Louisville, also moved the needle early in this recruitment. Syracuse and local UCF are the two newest tenders on Clayton’s fast-growing list.

*****

One of the most recent offers in to one of the best in Orlando is from the local power – UCF. Coleman was back on campus with Gus Malzahn’s program in recent days and reports positive momentum with the Knights.

His next trip will draw a lot of eyeballs, as it will be his first trip to Oklahoma for a closer look at the program near the top of his list. Coleman will be in Norman to wrap up the work week April 11-12 and he is already talking about setting up his next trip to see the Sooners.

*****

Recent visits have created plenty of change in this recruitment. Hart’s last three visits were to Notre Dame, Florida and then Miami over the weekend and the red carpet was rolled out on each stop.

While the Irish and Hurricanes joined the offer list earlier this year, Florida is the newest tender and the program wasted no time getting the double legacy talent to Gainesville to begin contending. Hart sported a Gator towel while competing on Sunday.

*****

The young passer is closing in on double-digit scholarship offers already. Katz, now at national power Chaminade-Madonna, was most recently able to spend time at Boston College under its new coaching staff.

A return in June for camp is a possibility along with competing at Oklahoma and North Carolina this summer. Among the programs having offered, Miami, Louisville, South Florida and Appalachian State have been steady with the rising sophomore.

*****

Another freshman coming off of a strong start to his prep career, Kavoklis has his initial offer to his name by way of Sam Pittman and Arkansas. The Tampa-area native will soon set out to see Fayetteville for himself with an overnight trip planned for this coming Thursday.

Other programs have begun to increase interest in the pro-style talent, too, with Syracuse and South Florida among them.

*****

The longtime Penn State commitment, who was among the top performers at a loaded QB position group on Sunday, says things couldn’t be more solid with the pledge to James Franklin and company.

As his profile has risen, and he’s moved back to South Florida, Kritza admits other programs have begun to circle back around and inquire about the strength of his commitment at a higher frequency.

*****

The 2028 passer has been building hype since middle school and he showed just why on Sunday. Miami and Nebraska are already on the scholarship offer list despite Lawrence’s youth, and many programs will flock to South Florida this spring for a closer look at his arm talent.

Ohio State, where Lawrence spent time this spring, is among the desired offers he looks to one day add to the list.

*****

One of the top dual-threats in Florida, Magwood has a variety of FBS and Ivy League offers to his name. He’ll continue his rounds to get a closer look at several options in the coming weeks, beginning with a trip to Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

He’ll head west for the weekend in making an unofficial visit to Tulane to see the new coaching staff set up in New Orleans. Magwood is also working on a trip to Harvard later this month before spring ball at his high school kicks off. A summer decision is likely.

*****

A double Miami Hurricane legacy prospect, Phillips is incredibly familiar with The U and says the coaching staff there is courting him on a consistent basis. The scholarship offer has yet to be extended, however, so programs such as Coastal Carolina stand to benefit in the meantime. The 6-foot-7 passer would like to come off the board sooner rather than later.

*****

Tennessee and Alabama are the next two trips on the docket for the Tampa native and a spring game trip to Florida State could be mixed in. Rogers reports consistent communication with Florida, Wake Forest and Syracuse among the programs that have been in the mix with him for a longer period of time.

*****

One of the most productive quarterbacks in the history of the Sunshine State, Yapoor could be closing in on a decision. In-state programs FIU, FAU and USF have each made a mark in this long-standing recruitment of late.

Should he venture beyond state lines, Toledo looks like the program that is doing the most consistent work with the dual threat talent, who led Norland High to a state title berth last year.