Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: How Sunday will impact the rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Camp Series concluded its regional schedule in Indianapolis over the weekend and there were plenty of top prospects in attendance. With the event in the books, Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith takes a look at the impact some performances could have on rankings.

MORE FROM INDIANAPOLIS: WR/TE Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | QB Rumor Mill | Smith's takeaways | Position MVPs | Tavien St. Clair interview | Adam Guthrie interview | Top performers at the Rivals Combine Series

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

DID CARSON SNEED SEPARATE FROM THE 2026 TIGHT ENDS?

Carson Sneed had a great performance Sunday in Indianapolis. He’s got an impressive frame, he moves well and displayed strong hands throughout one-on-ones.

It’s a great crop of tight ends in the region for 2026 including Landon Miree, who was also at Sunday's camp. There are other prospects such as JC Anderson and Mack Sutter with strong showings this offseason, as well.

Sneed certainly made his case to stay as the top-ranked tight end in the region for 2026. The question now is how much closer to the top spot can he get?

*****

JUSSIAH WILLIAMS-WEST IS ONE TO WATCH

When you looked at defensive backs around the camp, Jussiah Williams-West of Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne stood out. He’s got a long, lean frame at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, and has an impressive wingspan that allows him to jam wideouts in coverage.

He’s still raw as a prospect but was very coachable during the drills. The coaches at camp spent a lot of time helping Williams-West with the nuances of the position and he responded well.

He’s a versatile player that can play safety or corner, and will be one to watch as we move through the 2025 recruiting class.

*****

WIDE RECEIVERS MAKE A NAME FOR THEMSELVES

There was an impressive group of pass catchers at the camp on Sunday. Each time I’ve seen LeBron Hill, he’s impressed me this offseason. Hill is tall but not heavy, and runs well. He’s got a couple official visits set up to Purdue and Louisville. A summer commitment is looming but more schools are likely to get involved.

Our Wide Receiver MVP on Sunday was Brayden Tremble. The 2025 Illinois native feels like he’s gone underrecruited and underrated this cycle. That’s about to change after his performance over the weekend. Tremble was not able to be covered during camp and he had the most buzz of any offensive player at camp.

Tennessee native Tyreek King is rated inside the Rivals250 for the 2026 cycle. It’s a safe bet that he will climb the ranks after his performance on Sunday. King is a smooth route runner and great athlete at receiver. He’s a dynamic prospect that will continue his run as a national recruit.

*****

HOW TO PLACE EMERGING OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

One of the intriguing storylines from the camp was that a pair of standout outside linebackers are pretty new to the position. Our Linebacker MVP Keenan Harris is currently rated as a four-star athlete out of St. Louis.

One of our Gold Ball winners, Cam Thomas, has played multiple positions during his high school career already.

The pair of 2026 defenders each have great position versatility and speed since they started their careers playing safety. Each just continued filling out and getting bigger.

Now the question will be where to place them in the rankings once we get them in the mix at linebacker. Both players are coveted potential chess pieces for college defensive coordinators.