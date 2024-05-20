Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding RBs

INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis had a small, but impactful group of running backs from the Midwest and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Here's the latest on several of those top prospects.

*****

*****

Henry was the top performing running of the day, despite being in the class of 2027. Being that he is so young, there is really no intriguing recruiting storylines to follow to this point. However, his recruitment is in full swing as he holds 11 offers from programs.

This summer, Henry will look to make unofficial visits to West Virginia, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Wisconsin, all programs that have offered him. Expect Henry's recruitment to grow even further after his performance on Sunday.

*****

One of the top prospects in Kentucky made his way to Indianapolis and left with a Gold Ball. Rated as a three-star, Stone has a number of offers to his name. Stone says NC State, Georgia Tech , Louisville, Tennessee State and Cincinnati have been the primary programs on contact in recent weeks. Ohio, Miami (OH), Western Kentucky and Toledo have also been involved.

The Cincinnati offer is one that could be intriguing moving forward. His primary recruiter left for a new program this offseason, but he said the communication is picking back up and the Bearcats are in the thick of things.

The 2025 prospect has not yet scheduled official visits.

*****

Thompson has proven he is one of the better 2026 prospects that will come out of Tennessee next year. The Volunteers are a possible program to get involved as he will visit Tennessee before the end of the month. Purdue and Auburn are two of his offers that are standing out in terms of their level of communication.

One specific program he has hopes of visiting (and being offered) is Kentucky. He does not yet have a date for a visit, but seeing him there in the coming weeks would not be surprising.

*****

A West Chester (Ohio) prospect that did well for himself on Sunday, Johnson will have a busy handful of weeks ahead. The 2026 prospect says he has five visits he knows he will be getting on the road for: Pitt, Miami (OH), Ball State, Toledo and Kent State. Some of the bigger programs he is hoping to establish relationships with and visit later this year are Wisconsin, Indiana and Purdue.

As a 2026 prospect, he will almost certainly add more offers to his resume.

*****

A Gold Ball winner on Sunday, it was surprising to hear that Dodo has had little recruitment contact up to this point. Dodo measures in well at 6-foot and 180 pounds, and is coming off a near 1,200-yard, eight-touchdown junior season. He also added 315 yards receiving and another five touchdowns.

Dodo has received some invites to camps around the region, but is looking for his first offer.