Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding QBs

INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis had a nice group of quarterbacks on Sunday and there was recruiting news coming from that group as well.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has the latest on several names.

MORE FROM INDIANAPOLIS: Smith's takeaways | Position MVPs | Tavien St. Clair interview | Adam Guthrie interview | Top performers at the Rivals Combine Series

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

The 2026 four-star prospect might have been the most physically impressive looking quarterback at camp. He’s had a busy offseason with visits to Penn State, Michigan State and others. It’ll also be a busy summer camp season for the Ohio native.

“Camp wise I think right now Iowa State, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana and probably a couple others will be likely spots,” Bernhard said. “I just haven’t worked it out yet.”

Bernhard says that Iowa State, Indiana and Michigan State are probably recruiting him the hardest. He’s also got consistent communication from Missouri, Michigan and Ohio State. West Virginia and Louisville have also been showing interest.

*****

The Illinois commit has had a good offseason. He took home a Gold Ball at the camp as one of the top performers at the position. The three-star quarterback has been committed to the Illini since January and is solid in the class.

He’s got a June 6 official visit to Illinois and he’s got his eye on some big-time receivers to come play with him. Boyd would love to lock in Dejerrian Miller and Brayden Trimble to come play with him in Champaign.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ILLINOIS FANS AT ORANGEANDBLUENEWS.COM

*****

The Illinois signal-caller recently visited UCLA for a multi-day trip where he picked up an offer from the Bruins. Even after that he wanted to come out to Indianapolis to test his skills against some of the top quarterbacks in the region. Gumino will take a trip to Florida this June for an official visit.

*****

The Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East standout had another good showing at camp. The former Houston commit showed rally nice flashes of his talent on Sunday especially throwing on the run. Liberty and Indiana are two of the programs coming after him the hardest right now. The Hoosiers really keeping close tabs on him and hope to get him on campus for an official visit.

*****

Picarella, who made the trip up from Louisiana, is hearing from Baylor, Tulane, South Alabama, Houston and Ole Miss. The three-star prospect is going to camp at Tulane this summer to work with that staff more closely.

*****

The four-star Ohio State commit is one of the most impressive prospects I’ve seen this offseason. He had another great performance on Sunday and took home Quarterback MVP honors. St. Clair can make all the throws and also had good accuracy. He’s rock solid with Ohio State and is leading the charge in peer recruiting for the Buckeyes’ class.

Now that Dakorien Moore officially decommitted from LSU he is a big-time target for St. Clair. The potential five-star also has his sights set on Vernell Brown and Jaime Ffrench to join him in Columbus. The combination of St. Clair and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will be a powerful duo to help reel in those big fish at wideout.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM