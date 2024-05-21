Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding WRs/TEs

INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis had a great deal of youth shining at the wide receiver and tight end positions from around the Midwest and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Here's the latest on several of those top prospects.

One of the superior athletic profiles entering the day, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end looked every big the part of a top-100 prospect. Sneed gave some insight into what is a very busy recruitment at this time. Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan were all mentioned by name as programs that stand out at this time. He is taking a very broad approach to things right now to ensure he does not burn any bridges or miss out on opportunities. Oklahoma and Mississippi State are the two programs he has not yet visited he says he hopes to in the near future.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder out of Indiana is a prime candidate to see his recruitment reach new height this summer. As of right now, Purdue and Louisville are on the schedule to receive official visits. If a prediction were to go in right now, one of those programs would be the smart choice. Along with them, Miami and Kentucky are both in contention to get official visits of their own. Those are not yet scheduled, but he is in contact with the staffs on the idea. Hill will also make his way to Notre Dame for a prospect camp, where he is hopeful to land an offer. The summer months will be busy for Hill taking visits, but will also likely feature his commitment. Hill says he is looking to make his decision in early July coming out of his visits.

Sabb was one of the more anticipated performers of the day as a Rivals250 prospect in the 2026 class. And he did not disappoint. The New Jersey native is in the midst of a heavy-hitting recruitment. Sabb mentioned Penn State, Alabama, Oregon, Syracuse and Oklahoma as programs that are trending up coming out of the spring. He is looking to take visits this summer to nearly the whole group and also added Ohio State and Maryland as two more potential visit spots. Alabama will have an interesting angle at his recruitment as his older brother, Keon Sabb, transferred into the program this offseason as Kalen Deboer took over the reigns.

Another 2026 prospect that passed the eye test as he walked onto the field and backed it up in drills, Miree may be in line with a rankings bump in the future. Florida, UCF, Cincinnati, Oregon, and Illinois is the group that has established a footing in his recruitment moving forward. He says the schools working him the hardest are Florida, UCF and Cincinnati. It appears the Ohio prospect will have a recruitment that spans across the country.

Trimble has had a big last couple of days. The three-star out of Illinois made his way to Indianapolis and promptly earned Wide Receiver MVP. After winning his award, he posed for a photo with Illinois quarterback commit Carson Boyd. Not even 24-hours later, Trimble announced his commitment to the Illini. The newly minted pledge did a lot for his stock moving forward and provides Illinois with a polished weapon.

Toney was among the best performers, consistently making head turning catches. The route running and hands were on full display for all to see. Committed to Miami since the summer of 2023, Toney is not seeking a busy recruitment moving forward, despite still having a year and a half before he would put pen to paper. The lone visit outside of the Canes he is eyeing is Alabama, where he will be later this month. The Tide staff described him as "electrifying" in a recent conversation with the No. 40 prospect in the 2026 staff. Comfortable with his status with Miami, it would be tough for anyone to break that bond right now.

