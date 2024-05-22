Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding OL/DL

INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis brought both star power and intriguing youth at the offensive and defensive line positions from around the Midwest and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Here's the latest on several of those top prospects.

Before putting together a very strong day at the offensive guard position, Gooden, a four-star prospect, talked about his recruitment. He discussed five official visits coming up in Clemson (May 31), Colorado, Purdue, USF and Auburn (June 9). As it stands right now, Clemson and Colorado are the two programs at the forefront with their communication and the relationships they have established. A decision is not far out as Gooden hopes to make his decision in July coming out official visit season.

Burrus has a top five of Kansas, Michigan State, Indiana, Louisville and Illinois, all of which will receive official visits. The three-star prospect says he does not yet have a favorite and the month of June will determine everything before making a commitment in July.

The Rivals250 defensive end reaffirmed his commitment to Tennessee, saying "I'm all in" with the Volunteers. Utley did say though that there are two programs who have not let up in their pursuit since making his commitment in late March. Syracuse and Georgia have both remained consistent in their communication with Utley. Georgia is the alma mater of Utley's mother, so he doesn't expect the Dawgs to give up anytime soon. As of right now, he is more than comfortable with the Volunteers.

There are a number of big name programs in the mix for the young offensive lineman out of Derby, Kansas. Robinson says Oklahoma and Arkansas are the definitive top two in the race right now due to their level of communication and support shown to this point. Minnesota is another that could be slotted at third at this time. The list could get busier though in the coming weeks as Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU and Ohio State have all expressed interest in getting Robinson on campus. With seven offers in hand, it appears he will be adding more throughout the summer.

Making the trip up to Indianapolis from Monroe, La., Berymon was there to support some teammates and friends from north Louisiana but ended up getting some reps throughout the day. The rising junior holds six offers, including LSU and Oregon. LSU will be the big name in the race for the long run. While on the trip to the Midwest, Berymon made stops at Purdue and Louisville. A big body in the middle of the defensive line, Berymond will be among the favorite defensive tackles in the 2026 class.