Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Five programs that should be pleased

INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Camp Series finished off its regional run in Indianapolis last weekend. Many of the region’s top prospects were at the camp to show what they’ve got and compete against each other. National recruiting analyst Greg Smith takes a look at which programs should be pleased following the event.

*****

*****

ILLINOIS

There isn’t a team that should be happier coming out of the event than Illinois. Coming into the camp the program had two commits participating. Quarterback Carson Boyd has had a great offseason and was a Gold Ball winner at the camp. He threw it well on the run and was a steady performer.

Defensive back commit Andre Lovett is a rangy playmaker that did flash during the camp. He picked off a couple passes during the one-on-one session.

But the breakout star of the camp might have been wide receiver Brayden Tremble. The smooth receiver easily got separation all camp and I didn’t see him drop one pass. His recruitment was about to skyrocket but he committed to Illinois shortly after the camp.

All three are in-state players that Illinois must hang on to.

*****

LOUISVILLE

The last time I saw Louisville offensive line commit Jake Cook it was in Ohio at an event he won MVP at. Cook continued his great offseason by winning offensive line MVP at RCS Indy.

Cook gets a lot of credit for improving his body and technical skills this offseason. He looks great and is moving very well off the line. He was a brick wall again during one-on-ones against good competition.

The Ohio native is happy with his commitment to Louisville but the Cardinals are going to have to fight to keep him. Other programs will surely make a push on the rising offensive lineman.

*****

MIAMI

One of the prospects that traveled the longest distance to camp in Indianapolis was Miami commit Malachi Toney. The Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage product had his full range of skills on display Sunday.

He’s an elite route runner, has great hands and speed. Those traits especially pop considering he’s a 2026 prospect. There is a long way to go before he puts pen to paper but the Hurricanes have a good one in the fold.

*****

OHIO STATE

Every time we see Tavien St. Clair in person it becomes easier to understand why Ohio State prioritized him over any other quarterback this cycle. St. Clair has a commanding presence at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds and carries himself like a big-time quarterback. He’s reshaped his body over the last couple years and it shows.

St. Clair has smooth mechanics and makes all the throws with ease. He’s turned his attention to being a peer recruiter for Ohio State with Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench and Vernell Brown in his sights.

*****

TENNESSEE

The Vols know exactly what they have with in-state defensive line commit Ethan Utley. Every time we see him at an event he is a consistent top performer. He loves facing good competition and proving that he’s among the best which is an intangible that can take him far.

Utley has such a nice blend of speed and power that it's tough to not see him being a contributor at Tennessee fairly early in his career.



