Rivals Camp Series Charlotte: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding RBs

FORT MILL, S.C. – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte had a nice group of running backs and on Sunday there was recruiting news coming from that group as well.

Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and John Garcia Jr. have the latest on several names.

As the top-ranked running back in the 2026 class, Hiter has plenty of options but isn’t rushing the process. He is slated to visit Michigan on Thursday and is excited to get a closer look at the reigning national champions. New running backs coach Tony Alford is driving Hiter’s interest in Michigan. The two have been close for a long time and Ohio State was one of Hiter’s top contenders before Alford made the move to Michigan.

Tennessee, Georgia and Clemson are also pursuing Hiter. The Vols along with Virginia Tech and Ohio State could get Hiter on campus before the summer but those plans are still being worked out.

McGill is on track to be the highest ranked running back to come out of South Carolina since 2016. Tennessee, North Carolina and Clemson are the teams to watch in his recruitment. The Vols and Tar Heels have laid a strong foundation with the 2026 Rivals250 running back. The coaches at each school have solid relationships with him so far. The Tigers may be the program to really keep an eye on. Clemson hasn’t offered him yet but the in-state program has a lot of what McGill is looking for.

McGill, who posted 2,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore, is hoping to hear more from Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.

The Floridian, who is racking up Ivy League offers and ACC interest, was at Duke on Saturday and came away impressed with both the coaching staff and campus in Durham. He spent considerable time with new running backs coach Willie Simmons and expects the Blue Devils to become a major player in his recruitment this spring, when the staff is expected to visit the Orlando-area standout. Perry covets the extension from Simmons and company.

Sheffey’s recruitment is moving at a steady pace. The 2026 Rivals250 running back has visited West Virginia, Penn State and a few other programs in recent months. West Virginia did a good job with Sheffey while he was on campus and that relationship should continue to grow. Penn State is a team to watch in Sheffey’s recruitment, even though the Nittany Lions haven’t offered yet. The local program is very familiar with his abilities and the relationships they’ve built with Sheffey are very strong.