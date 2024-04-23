Rivals Camp Series Atlanta: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding WRs and TEs

ATLANTA – The Rivals Camp Series' stop in Atlanta had a deep group of receivers and tight ends on Sunday. Naturally, there was recruiting news coming from that group as well.

Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and John Garcia Jr. have the latest on several names.

MORE FROM ATLANTA: RB Rumor Mill | QB Rumor Mill | Breaking down Julian Lewis' performance | Garcia's Takeaways | Position MVPs | Christian Garrett interview | Julian Lewis interview | Darrell Johnson interview | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

Abdullah, fresh off of another trip to Gainesville, remains firm with Florida. The four-star prospect was in town for the spring game and despite interest from others programs, has only planned a return trip to UF to this point.

His prep program, Woodward Academy, kicked off spring football on Monday so college coaches will try to make progress with the steady slot receiver, though it appears as if any movement away from the Gators would be considered an upset at this point.=

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA

*****

An offseason riser, Arnett has recently added Eastern Michigan and Western Illinois to his offer list and he picked up a tender from Alabama State a day after his strong workout in Atlanta.

The lean and smooth pass-catcher is allowing more of his recruitment to take shape before making any critical decisions, like official visits, ahead of his senior campaign as new interest comes in. Michigan State and Minnesota recently made contact.

*****

It has long seemed like a two-horse race for the big and physical wideout, who had a great showing in Atlanta, but a third program is getting into the mix. Blackshear had a top three of Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State earlier this year but the only ACC program in the mix has since faded. Instead, another SEC East program has vaulted up his list in the Florida Gators.

Blackshear admits Georgia and Tennessee are the top two, but Florida's climb could become an interesting late wrinkle into a recruitment expected to end in late August or September. Official visits to the in-state Bulldogs and Volunteers have already been set.

*****

The Peach Stater, who sported Alabama gloves during the workout, admits his latest trip and first impression of Kalen DeBoer’s staff has him envisioning himself in that offense more than before. Coleman will likely return to Tuscaloosa for an official visit.

Florida State recently hosted the physical pass-catcher, too, and that official visit could be extended later in the year and possibly during the 2024 football season.

Ohio State and Missouri are also increasing communication with Coleman, who is in no rush to make a verbal commitment.

*****

Gregory’s recruiting process began very early but he’s trying not to rush to a decision. The 2026 star is hoping to commit in about a year but he has a lot of work to do between now and then. So far, LSU, Texas A&M, Colorado and Tennessee have been doing a good job building relationships with him. Gregory stopped short of calling these schools his top contenders but it’s clear they’re in good position at this point.

He singled out Auburn receivers coach Marcus Davis, Texas A&M receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, Colorado receivers coach Jason Phillips, Tennessee receivers coach Kelsey Pope, and all of the LSU coaches as coaches he feels comfortable with and who will likely be involved in his recruitment when decision time comes.

*****

The tall and physical wide receiver is up to 15 scholarship offers and he just got back from visits to Florida, South Florida and Toledo earlier this spring. Johnson added an offer from Howard earlier in April and he will continue to set out on trips as the offseason continues.

He is also amid a high school transfer to Tarpon Springs (Fla.) High School, so Johnson has plenty on his plate ahead of his senior campaign. If there is a program to keep an eye on, it could be the closest to home in Alex Golesh’s USF Bulls.

*****

One of the breakout performers of the event, Kubay made play after play despite the wet conditions and his recruitment is just now picking up momentum. He has added seven scholarship offers in the FBS and/or Ivy League level since April began, including from Toledo, East Carolina, Bowling Green and others.

An official visit to Toledo looks like it’s all but penciled in at this point and the Canadian expects others to of course take a closer look this spring at his new prep program St. Thomas More in Connecticut.

*****

One of the most coveted wide receiver recruits in the nation is playing patiently with the recruiting process at the moment, especially with spring football at his new program – Miami Central – set to kick off.

He sported a Florida State hoodie upon arrival Sunday and the Seminoles have long been high on his list. After a recent trip, an official visit to Tallahassee is now likely. Trips to Penn State and Florida are already locked in for the summer months and Montgomery is growing his relationship at Alabama after a spring unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa.

TCU is the newest tender on the Rivals250 recruit’s long list of offers.

*****

One of the hottest 2026 wide receiver recruits nationally, Mosley has added extensions from Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami and others over the last month alone. He recently tripped to South Carolina, Tennessee and Louisville for a closer look at his options, while an unofficial visit to Ohio State increased interest from both parties.

Mosley, who will visit Maryland this weekend, will return to Columbus for a summer camp session in pursuit of the Brian Hartline offer.

*****

It was easy to see why so many national powerhouses want Prothro based on his MVP performance on Sunday. The standout tight end already seems to be favoring Florida State. The Seminoles have done a good job building relationships with Prothro and have made him a priority. Head coach Mike Norvell’s style is really appealing to Prothro.

Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Florida have also caught the attention of Prothro. He is hoping to take a few more visits before the season starts and would like to check out Ohio State, Colorado, Notre Dame and Florida.

*****

The big Peach State tight end, who worked out in Alabama gloves on his near 6-foot-5 frame, was just in Tuscaloosa earlier in April. Georgia hosted him prior to that. The new staff under Kalen DeBoer has Tiller interested in the offense, and taking in practice only reinforced that point.

Tiller said other SEC programs such as Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina are also soon to be on the unofficial visit schedule once spring ball at Langston Hughes High School concludes.

*****

Turner’s unrated status hasn’t negatively impacted his recruitment. The Peach State wide receiver has plenty of options but singled out Georgia Tech, Georgia, Troy and BYU when asked which programs were at the top of his list.

Turner has an official visit to BYU locked in for June 20 and is working on setting up an official visit to Georgia for May 31. Auburn may be a team to watch out for in Turner’s recruitment. The Tigers have maintained contact with Turner and could be poised to move up his list.