Rivals analysts believe 5-star DB Jonah Williams will land at Texas A&M

Every recruiting cycle there are high profile recruitments that take center stage. They can vary from program to program, but the blue-blood schools regularly find themselves in these high-leverage recruiting battles. In the 2023 cycle, it was the battle with Notre Dame for five-star safety Peyton Bowen. In the 2024 cycle, it was the David Stone recruitment.

In the 2025 recruiting class, it’s another five-star defender who’s become the name to watch for the Oklahoma Sooners, and that’s Jonah Williams.

Williams was long considered to be leaning toward the Oklahoma Sooners, even with several predictions favoring OU. But not long after those predictions, the tide began to turn, and several other schools began to make up ground. The team that seems to have made the biggest move is Texas A&M, with new head coach Mike Elko. According to Marshall Levenson and Landyn Rossow of Rivals, it looks like the Aggies’ recruitment to lose. In their latest round of Fact or Fiction, they believe Williams will be the five-star to commit to Texas A&M.

Williams has been linked to Texas A&M more than any other five-star and Williams has continued to show Aggie faithful plenty of love. Williams also loves the baseball team in College Station, and has a special bond with Mike Elko. In the midst of a visit that appears to be going smoothly, the Aggies are looking to be in prime position to reel in the five-star defender. – Rossow, Aggies Insider for Rivals

This feels like a recruitment that could come down to signing day, but with several predictions favoring Texas A&M and what Levenson and Rossow have to say, the Aggies appear to be the leaders at this point in the recruiting cycle.

But as we’ve seen in Brent Venables’ short tenure with the Sooners, you can’t count them out of any recruiting battle.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire