Rivals 4-star WR Je'rel Bolder makes the call for NC State

Rivals four-star Je'rel Bolder is off the board.

After official visits to Virginia, Georgia and N.C. State, the Pack sealed the deal with one of the nation's top pass-catchers out of their backyard.

Bolder, ranked as a four-star by Rivals and the No. 47 WR in the country from Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High, committed to NC State over the Dawgs on Sunday.

"It was definitely an easy choice," Bolder told Rivals. "It felt like if I was walking on my front doorstep and being at home."

The Wolfpack have been a mainstay in Bolder's recruitment dating back to last season.

National programs like Ohio State and Georgia kicked the tires with the 6-foot-1, 190-pound playmaker from North Carolina. The Dawgs hosted Bolder for G-Day and moved the needle during his recent official visit to Athens.

Returning to Raleigh, however, reaffirmed a theme of Bolder's recruitment -- the longevity of his connections to the Wolfpack coaches.

"The coaching staff over there has been recruiting me for a long time and they've always made me feel like I'm a top priority," Bolder explained. "From just talking to Coach (Joker) Philips and hearing him talk ball, I loved his philosophy."

Ahead of official visits this summer, Bolder identified N.C. State as the team pursuing him the hardest.

"They have been recruiting me since my freshman year and I’m a top guy on their board," he told Rivals this spring.

Bolder is the No. 8 overall player in the state of North Carolina for the 2025 cycle. He's the No. 47 wideout in America heading into his senior season.