Rivalry Week Overreaction, Lincoln Riley heads for USC, UF has their man too

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde kick things off by reacting to the bombshell news out of Oklahoma where Lincoln Riley is heading to USC to take over the program. Florida also announced their new hire as Lousiana head coach Billy Napier is headed for the Swamp. Who could have seen this coming?

Oh... and we have a couple of football games to chat as well. Jim Harbaugh and Michigan throttled Ohio State. Do they have a legit shot at the title? The guys also recap the thrilling Iron Bowl and Bedlam in Stillwater. What a weekend for the sport.

