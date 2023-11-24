Rivalry week! Ohio State grabs four-star Gabe VanSickle from Michigan

Gabe VanSickle certainly has a flair for the dramatic. A standout offensive lineman from Michigan, VanSickle committed to Ohio State on Thanksgiving.

That’s right…a kid from Michigan committed to Ohio State during the same week that the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines host the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. Young brother has ice water in his veins because this is just cold.

A four-star recruit (according to On3), VanSickle had been committed to Northwestern since mid-May. But earlier in the week, VanSickle opened up his recruitment.

Two days later, he was committing to Ohio State. He is a 6-foot-5 offensive lineman who plays at Coopersville (Coopersville, Michigan).

VanSickle made his announcement on Thanksgiving via social media:

He held Power Five offers from Northwestern and Ohio State as well as Indiana. He also had offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

According to On3, he is the No. 253 recruit in the nation.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports