How rivalry week should look when Oklahoma and Texas join

The final week of the regular season or how it is viewed across the college landscape, rivalry week.

In the current Big 12 Conference, the rivalry game going on this weekend is Bedlam. The annual battle between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Current Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy was asked about the future of Bedlam.

I don’t think it will (continue), Gundy said. ”

I just don’t think there’s a business side of it. I don’t make that decision. I guess Dr. [Kayse] Shrum and Chad Weiberg — they can do whatever they wanted. Or the board. I don’t know who’s involved in this.”

“I don’t think it’s a realistic thing that’s going to happen based on the business side of Power 5 conference football. That’s just my opinion.”

If there is no more Bedlam then that likely would open up the Sooners for a different rivalry game. Perhaps with an old conference rival now in the SEC?

Blake Toppemeyer broke it down in his weekly feature:

Alabama vs. Auburn (Iron Bowl) Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (Egg Bowl) Florida vs. Florida State (Sunshine Showdown) Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate) Kentucky vs. Louisville (Governor’s Cup) Arkansas vs. LSU (Battle for the Golden Boot) Missouri vs. Oklahoma South Carolina vs. Clemson Texas vs. Texas A&M Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Texas and Texas A&M resuming their Lone Star Rivalry makes a lot of sense and honestly, there shouldn’t be another option for them. The Sooners facing Missouri Tigers are a good option as well. That would allow the Battle for the Boot to return to Thanksgiving weekend for LSU and Arkansas. It isn’t known when the two schools will actually join the SEC. Just some food for thought.