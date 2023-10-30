'It was a rivalry then': Mike Gundy on Bedlam football, run-ins with Brian Bosworth & more

STILLWATER — Almost four decades ago, Mike Gundy and Brian Bosworth walked into an Oklahoma City party.

And though the arrivals were at different times and with various teammates, a young Gundy ran some scenarios through his head before opting to stay.

“I had to make a decision,” Gundy said. “Were we going to have confrontation there and who was with me? Because, I’m not going to … you know, those guys, I can kick them in the shin and run like hell. I’m not dumb.”

Gundy, then Oklahoma State’s young, brash quarterback, had already been through an on-field run-in with Bosworth, OU’s flashy, menacing linebacker.

Each had spit in the face of the other in a Bedlam matchup. Bosworth even wrote Gundy’s name all over his shoes in an intimidation effort.

But in a public setting? Gundy hesitated to be around a rival.

“What kind of a frame of mind was Brian going to be in at that point? I don’t know,” Gundy said. “Had he taken a Vitamin C and had a few drinks? Well, he might not be a guy you want to talk to at that point? He’d get real red across his face.

“It was a rivalry then.”

OSU quarterback Mike Gundy scrambles during Bedlam football game in Stillwater.

Now, Gundy believes, that’s not so much the case.

OSU and No. 10-ranked OU prepare square off for the final Bedlam in the foreseeable future at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Gundy understands the importance of the game. But he also knows times have changed.

Rivalries aren’t as fierce for those on the field.

“It used to be much different because we used to not like each other,” Gundy said during his weekly news conference Monday afternoon. “Nowadays, it’s different. It’s a lovefest, right?

“You ever watch a pro game before the game and all the players are out there hugging each other? The Bears and the Packers are hugging. The Lions, they’re hugging each other talking about who your agent is and your commercials and how much money you’re making?

“Think Dick Butkus did that? No.”

Gundy understands fans won’t buy into the “lovefest.” There will be legitimate rivalries in the stands and around the state.

But for a man who has played in the rivalry and coached in various roles in the series, he is aiming to make sure the players’ focus remains on winning.

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy before a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium.

To Gundy, the Kansas State game three weeks ago was more important. Then the Kansas game and so on.

“We can’t get out of our box and we have to prepare for each game and each week and try to perform at the highest level we can or the things you’re talking about do not exist,” Gundy said about the raised stakes in perhaps the final regular season game of the annual series.

Even the rivalry has cooled between Gundy and Bosworth.

OSU has purchased weight room equipment from a company that employs Bosworth. A few years ago, the two had another run-in in OSU’s weight room.

“Of course, his body’s completely different now,” Gundy said. “I walked up behind him, grabbed him real hard and he flinched.

“I said, ‘Damn, you’re still scared.’ He laughed. Good guy. He had an image he portrayed then.”

OU at OSU

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ABC)

