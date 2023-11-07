Rivalry renewed: WSU and UI men's basketball square off in the return of the Battle of the Palouse

Nov. 7—PULLMAN — After last year's hiatus brought an end to the longest continuously running rivalry in men's college basketball, the Battle of the Palouse returned to the court Monday at Beasley Coliseum.

The lone returning starter for either Palouse team, Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski pitched in a game-high 21 points to power the Cougars past the cross-border rival Idaho Vandals 84-59 to tip off the college hoops season for both teams.

"I think it means a lot, especially for this small community," Jakimovski said of a rivalry that started in 1906. "There's so many that just enjoy watching basketball. It's a great rivalry ... It's nice to get the first win of the season."

WSU forward Isaac Jones tallied 13 points and nine rebounds against his former team, sophomore guard Myles Rice poured on 13 points in his debut after missing last year while battling Hodgkin's lymphoma and the Cougars controlled the game from the jump.

Junior guard Quinn Denker led the Vandals with 12 points as his team's only double-digit scorer.

Rice's emotional return from cancer

Rice hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the game's first minute and the crowd erupted at Beasley Coliseum.

It was the first point of the redshirt freshman's college career after his cancer diagnosis in September 2022 kept him out all of last season.

He followed it up with a free throw moments later and the Cougs led 7-0 in a game they never trailed.

Rice finished shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 3-of-4 from the free-throw line and had three assists.

The 6-foot-3 guard piloted the offense with ease and often looked more like a confident veteran than a player playing his first real basketball game in three years.

"I knew since the day I started treatment God had a plan for me," Rice said. "For some odd reason I always envisioned myself first game back, I just knew I was going to produce in a positive way. I just knew I was going to be here talking to you guys Game 1."

Cougars' turning point

WSU took its first double-digit lead midway through the first period when Jones grabbed his own miss and layed it in for a 20-10 advantage. He followed it up with a commanding dunk against his former Vandal team.

Jakimovski, a 6-8 senior, took control later in the period with a personal 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer, a pair of free throws and a fastbreak layup.

The layup put WSU up 32-12 for its first 20-point lead of the contest.

"He was just really aggressive and confident, which is really nice to see," WSU coach Kyle Smith said of Jakimovski. "Getting a start like that as our captain, he played like one."

Vandals outmuscled

To its credit, a Vandal team chock-full of newcomers played nothing like the Idaho team that was blasted by 48 points two years ago in Moscow.

That 109-61 beatdown in 2021 was the worst loss for Idaho in a series that has featured 278 games.

The Vandals trailed 41-28 at halftime and the final margin was WSU's biggest lead of the game.

A total of 12 Vandals saw playing time as first-year coach Alex Pribble figures out what he has at his disposal.

Forward Kysen Rose had nine points on 4-of-11 shooting as the team's second-highest scorer behind Denker.

WSU outscored UI 44-20 in the paint and outrebounded the Vandals 45-26 — the two biggest areas of discrepancy between the two squads.

