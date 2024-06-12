Rivalry renewed? Maryland women’s basketball announces home-and-home with Duke.

Maryland women’s basketball will resume a series with former Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke beginning with a home-and-home set starting this upcoming season, the program announced.

The Terps will host the Blue Devils at Xfinity Center in College Park on Sunday, Nov. 10, and then return to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, for a game in the 2026-27 season.

November’s matchup will be the first pitting Maryland against Duke since March 28, 2015, when the Terps rolled to a 65-55 victory in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. But the Blue Devils own a slight 41-40 edge in the overall series.

The highlight of the series for Maryland fans occurred April 4, 2006, in the NCAA Tournament final when then-freshman point guard Kristi Toliver drained a step-back 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to force overtime. The Terps overcame a 13-point deficit to win their first and only national championship, 78-75.

Both programs earned at-large berths in last year’s NCAA Tournament. While Maryland (19-14), the No. 10 seed, was bounced in the first round by No. 7 seed Iowa State, 93-86, on March 22, No. 7 seed Duke (22-12) advanced to the Sweet 16 before getting denied by No. 3 seed Connecticut, 53-45, on March 30.