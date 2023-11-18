Rivalry classic: Trinity Christian denies University Christian in playoff thriller

.

Another private school classic -- this time, with Trinity Christian on top.

The Conquerors rode a big night on the ground from Cameron Anderson and an opportunistic defense to hold off rival University Christian 28-22 in Friday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-1M football semifinal.

University Christian drove inside the Trinity 10 in the final minute after Jenoa Alford's long completion from Dwayne Stuckey, threatening to eliminate the Conquerors (7-4) in regionals for the second year running.

But Luke Baker sacked Stuckey on first down and the Trinity defense snuffed out a final throw to the end zone to set up a Nov. 24 regional championship against Orlando Christian Prep.

Trinity Christian wide receiver Kyle Boylston (9) dives for a touchdown catch in the end zone against University Christian during an FHSAA Region 1-1M high school football playoff on November 17, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Anderson, playing both ways, rushed for 120 yards and led the Conquerors in tackles.

"We just had to keep it in the back of our head that they beat us last year, to get it back for our seniors from last year," quarterback Colin Hurley said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Trinity Christian-University Christian: High school football playoffs