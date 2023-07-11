Rivalry between Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shown in ‘Quarterback’ docuseries

We’re rapidly approaching the premiere of the new Netflix “Quarterback” docuseries, which follows Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and former Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota through the 2022 NFL season.

In a teaser on the NFL’s Twitter account, Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was unsuspectingly polled about a relevant topic. An interviewer first asked about his relationship with Mahomes.

“Um, it’s great,” Crosby said.

We then see a clip of Mahomes, who comes face-to-face with Crosby in Arrowhead Stadium last season.

“I’m here all day,” Mahomes repeats, before a profanity-filled tirade from the star quarterback.

“After the games, he always comes up to me, I go up to him,” Crosby said. “But when it’s between the quarters, he knows what time it is and I know what time it is.”

The interviewer then reveals to Crosby that Mahomes was mic’d up for every game during the course of the season. You can see the red rush to Crosby’s face upon the realization of what fans are about to witness on Wednesday.

“Oh yeah,” Crosby said. “I need to see that.”

You can watch all eight episodes of “Quarterback” on Netflix on Wednesday, July 12 beginning at 2:00 a.m. CT.

