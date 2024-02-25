Rivaldo Soares returns from injury, comes up big for the Oklahoma Sooners

You could argue since the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, no one is playing better for the Oklahoma Sooners than Rivaldo Soares.

Off the bench, Soares is averaging 13.9 points per game, 68.1% from the field, 61.1% from three and five rebounds in that seven-game stretch. It just shows how big it was to not have him in their last game against the Kansas Jayhawks after he suffered an injury late in the Baylor game. There were even some questions if he would even be able to go against Oklahoma State.

Soares talked about what the week was like for him to get ready. “I got with my trainers, strength coach and just did a whole lot of treatment,” Soares said. “Some days I did more treatment sessions than I had meals. I think that was the first collegiate game I missed in my career. I didn’t want to miss it so I definitely didn’t want to miss another one. It was just grinding to get back. I just tweaked it (in the first half) real quick. I felt some discomfort. I subbed out, kept it moving and I was good to go back in.”

Sooners are thankful he did. He finished with 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from three. 14 of those points came in the second half as the Sooners were working back from ann eight-point halftime deficit and in overtime. If he can keep this up, he’ll play a huge role to keep the Sooners dancing in March.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire